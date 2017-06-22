Panthers officially add Chris Pronger to front office

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Florida Panthers were talking to Chris Pronger about joining their front office.
Exactly three weeks later, the Panthers confirmed the move during a conference call with GM Dale Tallon.
Dan Murphy of Sportsnet is reporting that Pronger’s official title will be “senior adviser to the president of hockey operations”. So basically, he’ll be working closely with Tallon.
Pronger has been with the NHL’s Department of Players Safety since the start of the 2014 season.
“Chris has spent the last three years working for the League’s Department of Player Safety and is ready to move into a more competitive, executive role,” Tallon said in a release. “One of the most dominant defensemen of his era, Chris’ winning resume and wealth of hockey knowledge will be a great asset to our hockey club. We’re thrilled that he has chosen to join the Panthers organization.”
The 42-year-old is now free to join a team because his last player contract has (finally) expired, and he’s no longer on anyone’s payroll.
This move is hardly surprising considering Pronger has already mentioned on numerous occasions that he’d like to be a general manager one day.