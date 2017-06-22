NHL Draft profile — Owen Tippett

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.
Owen Tippett (RW)
Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 203 pounds Shoots: Right
Team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
Country: Canada
NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 7 North American skater
Kennedy says: “Tippett may be one of the most divisive talents available in the draft. The offensive tools are undeniable: he’s fast, he’s big and he’s got a wicked shot. But some teams wonder about his play away from the puck.
“The Mississauga Steelheads star certainly knows he needs to work on his defensive game and he has time to hammer those details out, but NHL teams must buy what he is selling. Some are already on board and would much rather have a talent such as Tippett who can change the game with one rush up the ice, since defense can always be coached. How high that particular team drafts (or trades up) may determine when this Rick Nash-type gets picked.
“And for what it’s worth, Tippett had a very solid playoff run in the OHL.”
