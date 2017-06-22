NHL announces 2017-18 regular season schedule

The NHL released next year’s schedule on Thursday — one that cemented the league wouldn’t be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Games are scheduled right through the Olympic window, which runs from Feb. 9-25. You can view the entire schedule here.
Some dates of note:
• The Penguins will raise their Stanley Cup banner on opening night, Oct. 4, prior to their home date against the Blues.
• The league’s newest team, the Vegas Golden Knights, will play their first game on Oct. 6 in Dallas, and their first home game on Oct. 10 against the Coyotes.
• Detroit will play its first game in Little Caesar’s Arena on Oct. 5, against the Wild.
• Ottawa and Colorado will play a pair of games in Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 10 and 11.
• Ottawa and Montreal will play the Scotiabank NHL100 Classic outdoors, at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, on Dec. 16.
• The Rangers and Sabres will participate in the annual Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Citi Field.
• From Jan. 26-29, Tampa Bay will host the NHL All-Star weekend.
• On Mar. 3, Washington will host Toronto in an outdoor game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
• Marc-Andre Fleury, now a Golden Knight, will make his return to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6.
• Jonathan Drouin, now a Montreal Canadien, will make his return to Tampa Bay on Dec. 28.
• Jordan Eberle, now a New York Islander, will make his return to Edmonton on Mar. 8.