Kings add ‘tremendous all-around teacher’ Nachbaur to coaching staff

John Stevens has added a familiar face to his coaching staff.
On Thursday, the L.A. Kings announced the hiring of Don Nachbaur as an assistant coach.
Nachbaur has spent the last seven seasons as bench boss of the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs. He has worked with Stevens before, although it’s been a while.
Their paths crossed during their playing days with the Philadelphia Flyers and American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears in the late 1980s. After that, they coached together with the Philadelphia Phantoms in the AHL. Nachbaur was an assistant coach with the Phantoms for two seasons (2000-01 and 2001-02) while Stevens was the head coach.
They made the playoffs both years but didn’t go beyond the second round.
“Don is a great addition to our coaching staff. I personally have known him 30-plus years,” said Stevens. “I played with him and have coached alongside him. He has played the game at a high level and he is a tremendous all-around teacher who is very well-rounded.”
Nachbaur joins a Kings staff that includes assistant coach Dave Lowry and goaltending coach Bill Ranford.