Getty

Vegas’ McPhee continues to stockpile defense in expansion draft

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

As the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft rapidly approaches, selections are starting to leak to the press. If recent announcements are any indication, GM George McPhee is backing up his claims of loading up on defensemen.

Earlier today, word surfaced that McPhee is likely to take Alexei Emelin from the Montreal Canadiens and Marc Methot from the Ottawa Senators. Deryk Engelland of the Calgary Flames is likely headed to Las Vegas, too.

The latest updates indicate that McPhee is taking young blueliners to go with those veterans.

Boston Bruins: Vegas will reportedly take defenseman Colin Miller, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Edmonton Oilers: Griffin Reinhart goes from Edmonton to Vegas, as Sportsnet’s John Shannon reports.

San Jose Sharks: Bridging the gap between younger blueliner and veteran, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun believes that David Schlemko is Vegas-bound.

It remains to be seen if the Golden Knights will actually keep these defensemen rather than flipping them for picks and/or prospects, yet this list solidifies the notion that there are a lot of options on defense.

Report: Golden Knights take Engelland, who used to play in Vegas

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 21, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

In a move first reported by Sportsnet, Flames d-man Deryk Engelland is on his way to Vegas via the expansion draft.

Engelland, an unrestricted free agent, is coming off a three-year, $8.75 million deal with a $2.92M average annual cap hit. The 35-year-old enjoyed a career year in Calgary last season, posting career-highs in games played (81), TOI (18:20) while finishing with 16 points, one off his personal best.

Vegas opted to select Engelland ahead of some more intriguing Calgary skaters. The club could’ve had three-time 20-goal scorer Troy Brouwer, who was left unprotected, or young d-man Brett Kulak, who appeared in 21 games last season.

As mentioned in the headline, Engelland does have ties to Sin City. He began his career there 14 years ago — plying his trade for the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers — and, per the Toronto Star, has made it his home for the last 13 years.

“It’s a small town in a big-city type of thing,” said Engelland, who grew up in Chetwynd, B.C., which has a population of about 3,000.

Equally attractive were the sunny, dry climate, outdoor lifestyle and proximity to the West Coast. Housing is also affordable in a market that was hit hard by the recession.

The whole package was reason enough for the Engellands to put down roots.

“I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” said Engelland.

The family just built a new house.

Of course, this story might not have the perfect ending. It’s possible Vegas could pass on signing Engelland, in which case he’d go to market on July 1.

The Golden Knights could also flip him.

Related: Vegas reportedly in on veteran d-men Methot, Emelin

Report: Islanders convince Vegas to take Berube in expansion draft

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

The New York Islanders contorted their roster to keep three goalies around so they could keep Jean-Francois Berube. If reports end up being accurate, they’ve now expended similar energy to get him to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

Newsday’s Arthur Staple backs up a report from TSN’s Bob McKenzie that the Islanders paid a fee to get Vegas to take Berube instead of a host of other valuable players, including Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, and Calvin de Haan.

The specifics of the “ransom” are in doubt, though it sounds like the Islanders’ first-rounder (15th overall in 2017) could be part of a package that also includes Mikhail Grabovski‘s contract.

Staple reports that there might be a little bit more to the swap, however.

Either way, it’s a relief for an Islanders team that seemingly exposed some serious talent. It’s also a strangely fitting end to the odd story of Berube with this franchise.

Berube, 25, struggled with the Islanders but showed promise at the AHL level. It will be interesting to see where his career goes from here, particularly if the Golden Knights end up with more goalies than they can wheel and deal.

Kings’ d-man McNabb reportedly on his way to Vegas

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

After spending the last three seasons with the L.A. Kings, Brayden McNabb is reportedly on his way to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights, it appears, have selected the 26-year-old left-shooting defenseman in the expansion draft. He has one more year remaining on his current contract, with an affordable $1.7 million cap hit.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, McNabb played in only 49 games for the Kings this past season, as a collarbone injury kept him out for about two months.

He finished the campaign with two goals and four points.

In his first season with L.A, McNabb had a career high 22 assists and 24 points.

The Kings opted to protected eight players and a goalie from the expansion draft, with Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik highlighting the list of players exposed. It was suggested, however, that Vegas could make a play for McNabb.

Report: Perron selected by Golden Knights

AP
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

David Perron is on his way to the Vegas Golden Knights. That’s according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

This will mark Perron’s fifth NHL club.

Back with the St. Louis Blues on a two-year contract, Perron scored 18 goals and 46 points, playing the full 82-game schedule. However, he had only one assist in 11 playoff games.

That would help alleviate some cap space for the Blues heading into the offseason.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

The removal of Perron’s salary will add $3.75 million to the Blues’ 2017-18 cap space, leaving them $10.25 million according to Capfriendly.com under the $75 million ceiling heading into the offseason. They have three restricted free agents with forwards Paajarvi and Nail Yakupov and defenseman Colton Parayko, along with one unrestricted free agent, Scottie Upshall. In all, the club has 19 players under contract.

Perron will go to Vegas with one year remaining on his deal with an annual cap hit of $3.75 million. He’ll be a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.