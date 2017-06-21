Vegas’ McPhee continues to stockpile defense in expansion draft

As the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft rapidly approaches, selections are starting to leak to the press. If recent announcements are any indication, GM George McPhee is backing up his claims of loading up on defensemen.
Earlier today, word surfaced that McPhee is likely to take Alexei Emelin from the Montreal Canadiens and Marc Methot from the Ottawa Senators. Deryk Engelland of the Calgary Flames is likely headed to Las Vegas, too.
The latest updates indicate that McPhee is taking young blueliners to go with those veterans.
Boston Bruins: Vegas will reportedly take defenseman Colin Miller, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Edmonton Oilers: Griffin Reinhart goes from Edmonton to Vegas, as Sportsnet’s John Shannon reports.
San Jose Sharks: Bridging the gap between younger blueliner and veteran, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun believes that David Schlemko is Vegas-bound.
It remains to be seen if the Golden Knights will actually keep these defensemen rather than flipping them for picks and/or prospects, yet this list solidifies the notion that there are a lot of options on defense.