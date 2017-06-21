Getty

Two key Panthers reportedly headed to Vegas Golden Knights

2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers raised eyebrows for allowing forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to be exposed to the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, but at least they’d only lose one valuable scorer, right?

Well …

In what might be the continuation of a front office overhaul that essentially is hitting the reset button on last year’s moves, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that both Marchessault and Smith are headed to Vegas.

Now, the parameters of such a deal aren’t clear, but that would be a heck of a haul for Vegas, whatever might happen next.

The indication is that the Panthers wanted to part ways with some players, maybe Smith most of all.

That’s … puzzling. Then again, if you don’t like a player, beginning a deal that carries a $5 million cap hit doesn’t seem ideal.

As much as this expansion draft is about building the Golden Knights, it can also be a chance for certain teams to shake the Etch-a-Sketch and get a cleaner slate. Perhaps the Panthers will prove to be one of those teams.

WATCH LIVE: Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft, NHL Awards

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

Buckle up and get ready: a brand-new team is about to come together.

Reports have surfaced about certain Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft picks, but it’s nice to see it all officially play out.

There is also plenty of room for surprises, whether those come via the picks that haven’t leaked or details regarding how teams sweetened deals.

The expansion draft picks will be announced during the 2017 NHL Awards tonight, which is already a great time – and sometimes a source of surprises itself – for hockey fans. Watch it all unfold on NBCSN beginning at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Stay tuned after the expansion draft and 2017 NHL Awards for the “Round Table Rally” with Pierre McGuire on NBCSN. That show will feature instant feedback on the expansion draft, including viewpoints from the people who built and the players who will join the Golden Knights.

Reports: Capitals lose Schmidt, not Grubauer, to expansion draft

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

Yes, the Washington Capitals boast a workhorse star in Braden Holtby, but as they hope to remain elite through a challenging summer, having a strong backup like Philipp Grubauer could be crucial.

The good news is that former Capitals GM George McPhee reportedly is not picking Grubauer, instead opting to select intriguing defenseman Nate Schmidt. Multiple outlets report that Schmidt is bound for the Vegas Golden Knights, from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun to the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan.

Khurshudyan reports that the Capitals tried to hash out a deal to keep Schmidt, but no dice.

There have been times when Schmidt struggled to break into the Capitals lineup, yet with Kevin Shattenkirk among those likely on the way out, the silky-smooth defenseman would have been that much nicer to have.

Add Schmidt to a heaping list of Vegas defensemen, from veterans to promising youngsters like the apparently former Capitals blueliner.

Skin disorder will force Marian Hossa to miss all of 2017-18 season

43 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Late last night, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman dropped a bomb when he wrote about the possibility of Marian Hossa’s career being over.

Earlier this morning, the Chicago Blackhawks provided an update on the veteran winger’s condition. According to the team, Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder.

“Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder,” Hossa said in a release. “Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.”

Update: As far as the salary cap implications go, the NHL still needs to rule on that. Such a decision may not come until right before free agency swings into gear.

***

It’s hard to imagine Hossa making an NHL comeback if he’s going to miss a full season at 38 years old, so it’s entirely possible that we never see him on the ice again.

“Marian has been dealing with the effects of a progressive skin disorder that is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while he plays hockey,” said team physician Dr. Michael Terry. “Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play during the 2017-18 season.”

Of course, it’s unlikely Hossa will officially retire from the NHL because it would mean that Chicago would face cap recapture penalties.

Since signing a 12-year deal in 2009-10, the veteran’s cap hit has been $5.275 million, but he’d been earning $7.9 million per year. Last season, his salary dropped to $4 million. Starting this year, it was going to drop to $1 million.

So to compensate for all those years of him earning $7.9 million, but only being on the books for $5.275 million, the ‘Hawks would have had to face a cap penalty of $3.675 million (had he retired) until 2020-21.

If this is it for Hossa, he’ll finish his career with 525 goals and 1134 points in 1309 games with Ottawa, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

James Neal reportedly headed to Vegas … for now?

Getty
4 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to select James Neal from the Nashville Predators.

If true, the bigger question might be: “How long will he stay in Vegas?”

There are a few possibilities. Vegas could flip him during this off-season to a team who might get more use out of a reliable, big scorer on a $5 million expiring deal. The Golden Knights could also opt to keep Neal for a portion of the 2017-18 season before moving him sometime around the trade deadline.

Finally, there’s the outside chance they could re-sign him or Neal could play out his last year and then leave via unrestricted free agency.

For the Predators, those other scenarios mean very little. On the bright side, GM David Poile wouldn’t lose a younger player like Colton Sissons or Pontus Aberg.

As with virtually every move (reported or official), there’s a possibility that teams enticed the Golden Knights to alter their path with a package of assets. Rumors indicated that the Predators weren’t having much luck in that area, yet it could be the case that they eventually broke through, although that would mean that Poile steered McPhee into picking a still-quite-valuable forward in Neal.

We’ll know more tonight (when the expansion draft picks are announced) and also on Thursday, when the trade freeze ends.

Then again, the Neal situation may still present some additional wrinkles.