Report: Perron selected by Golden Knights

David Perron is on his way to the Vegas Golden Knights. That’s according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

This will mark Perron’s fifth NHL club.

Back with the St. Louis Blues on a two-year contract, Perron scored 18 goals and 46 points, playing the full 82-game schedule. However, he had only one assist in 11 playoff games.

That would help alleviate some cap space for the Blues heading into the offseason.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

The removal of Perron’s salary will add $3.75 million to the Blues’ 2017-18 cap space, leaving them $10.25 million according to Capfriendly.com under the $75 million ceiling heading into the offseason. They have three restricted free agents with forwards Paajarvi and Nail Yakupov and defenseman Colton Parayko, along with one unrestricted free agent, Scottie Upshall. In all, the club has 19 players under contract.

Perron will go to Vegas with one year remaining on his deal with an annual cap hit of $3.75 million. He’ll be a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.