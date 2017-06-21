Report: Maple Leafs may lose Leipsic to Vegas

Brendan Leipsic has shown to be quite productive at the American Hockey League level, and now he may be on his way to join the Golden Knights.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, there have been rumblings that the Toronto Maple Leafs will lose the 23-year-old Leipsic in today’s expansion draft. There have been no official announcements.

Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2012 Entry Draft, Leipsic has yet to make much of an impact in the NHL. He’s appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs, scoring once with three points.

He has, however, put up some lofty numbers in the Western Hockey League, recording 120 points in 2012-13 with the Portland Winterhawks. While he hasn’t been able to duplicate that level of production in the minors, he’s still put up impressive numbers with the Toronto Marlies.

This past season with the Marlies, he scored 18 goals and 51 points in 49 games. He’s a pending restricted free agent, at the end of his entry-level contract that had an annual cap hit of $653,333 when in the NHL.