Welcome Shea Theodore to the trade rumor mill

By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Today is the day.

The deadline for the Vegas Golden Knights to submit their expansion draft selections has passed, and now we await for the roster to get revealed, as well as the supposedly many side deals George McPhee had with other clubs around the NHL.

Yesterday, McPhee said he had “at least” six trades completed. The Anaheim Ducks were among the clubs believed to have made a deal with Vegas.

On Wednesday morning, prior to the expansion draft selection deadline, TSN’s Bob McKenzie dropped this little tidbit involving Shea Theodore:

Nothing has been confirmed or announced yet, and McKenzie added this qualifier.

If this indeed is the case, that would be quite a pick-up for the Golden Knights. The Ducks selected Theodore in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He’s been up and down between the Ducks and their minor league affiliate over the past two years but is only 21 years old and has shown plenty of potential as a young defenseman.

He’s also entering the final year of his entry-level contract.

This seems to be the price some general managers have to pay in order to keep certain other unprotected players on their roster. The Minnesota Wild were among the teams that exposed three good players — Eric Staal, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella — and may have to get a deal done in order to avoid losing one of those players.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are in a position to stockpile a number of additional draft picks to help increase the growth of their young talent pool going forward.

Report: Wild’s Haula agrees to sign with Vegas

By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

It appears the Minnesota Wild have lost forward Erik Haula to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Wild had exposed Eric Staal, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella, but apparently had been in talks with Vegas general manager George McPhee to make a deal. It was reported later yesterday that Haula could sign with the Golden Knights, which would mean Minnesota keeps Staal, Dumba and Scandella.

It’s still costly for Minnesota, which reportedly also loses 2014 first-round pick and prospect winger Alex Tuch.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Haula, who would have become a restricted free agent July 1, agreed to a multi-year deal with the Golden Knights during their exclusive free-agency window that ended at 7 a.m. Pacific time this morning. That was also the deadline for Vegas to submit its initial 30-player roster to the NHL and sign and submit unprotected free agents.

In exchange for the Golden Knights choosing Haula in expansion and steering clear of, among others, defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella and center Eric Staal, the Wild has agreed to trade prospect Alex Tuch and a conditional future draft pick to Vegas, sources say.

Haula turned 26 years old in March. He played in 72 regular season games for Minnesota this past season, scoring 15 goals — a new single-season career high — and 26 points. He was in the final year of a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $1 million.

He was a pending restricted free agent.

The deadline for Vegas to submit its expansion draft selections was today, 10 a.m. ET.

Jarome Iginla is still ‘planning to play again’ next season

By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

After his short stint with the Los Angeles Kings, Jarome Iginla said he “definitely” wanted to keep playing, but he wasn’t sure if that would be possible.

Well, a few months later, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman got in touch with Iginla, and the veteran winger told him he’s still “preparing and planning to play again” in 2017-18.

The 39-year-old had a tough year in Colorado (like everyone else), as he picked up just eight goals and 18 points in 61 games.

At the trade deadline, the Avs shipped him to the Kings, where Iginla’s production jumped a little bit (he collected nine points in 19 games).

One of the reasons he was willing to go to the Kings, was because he wanted to be reunited with his former coach Darryl Sutter. But earlier this off-season, Los Angeles decided to part ways with both Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi.

It’ll be interesting to see which teams are willing to sign Iginla when he hits the open market.

PHT Morning Skate: On Marc-Andre Fleury’s ’emotional’ goodbye to Pittsburgh

By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

–The on-ice carpet that was used during the 2017 Stanley Cup presentation has been put up for auction. The current bid is over $6000. (Auctions.nhl.com)

Marc-Andre Fleury made what could be his final public appearance as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He got to say goodbye to the fans that have supported him for each of the last 13 years. “It’s been a little crazy. I think, wherever I go, people have been great to me. They say hi, take a picture or something. They all have very kind words. Sometimes it’s a little emotional, but it’s very flattering.” (NHL.com)

–Yesterday, the NHL and Adidas showed off each team’s new jersey. The Score grades the biggest changes of those new jerseys. The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the teams that got an “A” while the Nashville Predators were given an “F”. (The Score)

–Ellliotte Friedman’s “30 Thoughts” blog is always a must-read. In this week’s edition, he writes about Marian Hossa‘s mysterious allergy, the possibility of James Neal landing in Los Angeles, Brian Elliott‘s short stay in Calgary, and much more. (Sportsnet)

–The Hockey News’ Sal Barry looks at five funny “shenanigans” that occurred during past expansion drafts. Let’s just say former Leafs head coach Punch Imlach wasn’t too pleased about losing Terry Sawchuk to the Los Angeles Kings in the expansion draft, so he got revenge in a pretty creative way. (The Hockey News)

–With the NHL draft just a few days away, experts break down the top five North American forwards, defensemen and goalies and European forwards, defensemen and goalies. (NHL.com/RedWings)

Skin disorder will force Marian Hossa to miss all of 2017-18 season

By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

Late last night, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman dropped a bomb when he wrote about the possibility of Marian Hossa’s career being over.

Earlier this morning, the Chicago Blackhawks provided an update on the veteran winger’s condition. According to the team, Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder.

“Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder,” Hossa said in a release. “Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.”

It’s hard to imagine Hossa making an NHL comeback if he’s going to miss a full season at 38 years old, so it’s entirely possible that we never see him on the ice again.

“Marian has been dealing with the effects of a progressive skin disorder that is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while he plays hockey,” said team physician Dr. Michael Terry. “Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play during the 2017-18 season.”

Of course, it’s unlikely Hossa will officially retire from the NHL because it would mean that Chicago would face cap recapture penalties.

Since signing a 12-year deal in 2009-10, the veteran’s cap hit has been $5.275 million, but he’d been earning $7.9 million per year. Last season, his salary dropped to $4 million. Starting this year, it was going to drop to $1 million.

So to compensate for all those years of him earning $7.9 million, but only being on the books for $5.275 million, the ‘Hawks would have had to face a cap penalty of $3.675 million (had he retired) until 2020-21.

If this is it for Hossa, he’ll finish his career with 525 goals and 1134 points in 1309 games with Ottawa, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.