Poile loses Neal, but gets named 2017 GM of the Year

It might be slim solace after losing James Neal to the Vegas Golden Knights via the expansion draft, but the 2017 GM of the Year went to David Poile.

The other finalists were Peter Chiarelli (Edmonton Oilers) and Pierre Dorion (Ottawa Senators).

Forty people vote for the GM of the Year: all 30 general managers, five media members, and five executives. That gives room for some variation, but for the most part, the award echoes the Ted Lindsay in peers naming the winner.

Poile’s a worthy winner, whether you look at it merely from the perspective of this year – that P.K. Subban trade looks mighty fine – or as the culmination of many good decisions. He seemed like the clear choice of the three candidates and is, remarkably, doing some of his best work this deep into his lengthy career as an executive.

The voting results backed up the notion that it was an easy call.

2016-2017 NHL General Manager of the Year Award Voting

Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. David Poile, NSH 112 (18-6-4)

2. Peter Chiarelli, EDM 52 (6-5-7)

3. Pierre Dorion, OTT 46 (2-10-6)

4. Lou Lamoriello, TOR 36 (5-3-2)

5. Bob Murray, ANA 36 (3-5-6)

6. Jim Rutherford, PIT 24 (2-4-2)

7. Jarmo Kekalainen, CBJ 17 (1-2-6)

8. Stan Bowman, CHI 8 (1-1-0)

Brian MacLellan, WSH 8 (1-1-0)

10. Doug Armstrong, STL 7 (0-2-1)

11. Jeff Gorton, NYR 2 (0-0-2)

12. Chuck Fletcher, MIN 1 (0-0-1)

Brad Treliving, CGY 1 (0-0-1)

Steve Yzerman, TBL 1 (0-0-1)

Previous winners include:

2015-16: Jim Rutherford

2014-15: Steve Yzerman

2013-14: Bob Murray

2012-13: Ray Shero

2011-12: Doug Armstrong

2010-11: Mike Gillis

2009-10: Don Maloney