PHT Morning Skate: On Marc-Andre Fleury’s ’emotional’ goodbye to Pittsburgh

By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

–The on-ice carpet that was used during the 2017 Stanley Cup presentation has been put up for auction. The current bid is over $6000. (Auctions.nhl.com)

Marc-Andre Fleury made what could be his final public appearance as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He got to say goodbye to the fans that have supported him for each of the last 13 years. “It’s been a little crazy. I think, wherever I go, people have been great to me. They say hi, take a picture or something. They all have very kind words. Sometimes it’s a little emotional, but it’s very flattering.” (NHL.com)

–Yesterday, the NHL and Adidas showed off each team’s new jersey. The Score grades the biggest changes of those new jerseys. The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the teams that got an “A” while the Nashville Predators were given an “F”. (The Score)

–Ellliotte Friedman’s “30 Thoughts” blog is always a must-read. In this week’s edition, he writes about Marian Hossa‘s mysterious allergy, the possibility of James Neal landing in Los Angeles, Brian Elliott‘s short stay in Calgary, and much more. (Sportsnet)

–The Hockey News’ Sal Barry looks at five funny “shenanigans” that occurred during past expansion drafts. Let’s just say former Leafs head coach Punch Imlach wasn’t too pleased about losing Terry Sawchuk to the Los Angeles Kings in the expansion draft, so he got revenge in a pretty creative way. (The Hockey News)

–With the NHL draft just a few days away, experts break down the top five North American forwards, defensemen and goalies and European forwards, defensemen and goalies. (NHL.com/RedWings)

Skin disorder will force Marian Hossa to miss all of 2017-18 season

By Joey AlfieriJun 21, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

Late last night, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman dropped a bomb when he wrote about the possibility of Marian Hossa’s career being over.

Earlier this morning, the Chicago Blackhawks provided an update on the veteran winger’s condition. According to the team, Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder.

“Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder,” Hossa said in a release. “Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.”

It’s hard to imagine Hossa making an NHL comeback if he’s going to miss a full season at 38 years old, so it’s entirely possible that we never see him on the ice again.

“Marian has been dealing with the effects of a progressive skin disorder that is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while he plays hockey,” said team physician Dr. Michael Terry. “Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play during the 2017-18 season.”

Of course, it’s unlikely Hossa will officially retire from the NHL because it would mean that Chicago would face cap recapture penalties.

Since signing a 12-year deal in 2009-10, the veteran’s cap hit has been $5.275 million, but he’d been earning $7.9 million per year. Last season, his salary dropped to $4 million. Starting this year, it was going to drop to $1 million.

So to compensate for all those years of him earning $7.9 million, but only being on the books for $5.275 million, the ‘Hawks would have had to face a cap penalty of $3.675 million (had he retired) until 2020-21.

If this is it for Hossa, he’ll finish his career with 525 goals and 1134 points in 1309 games with Ottawa, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

NHL takes over Vegas with awards show, expansion draft

Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 12:17 AM EDT

It’s 116 degrees in the ice hockey capital of the world.

For the next few days, Las Vegas is the place to be on skates. The desert gambling mecca is hosting the NHL’s annual postseason awards show on Wednesday, when the league also will reveal the Vegas Golden Knights’ choices in the expansion player draft to stock the club with talent for its inaugural season in the fall.

Las Vegas has hosted the awards show for several years, welcoming the NHL’s best for a red carpet presentation and a short week of partying in a city that knows a little something about entertainment.

But Vegas’ hometown team is in the spotlight for the first time this year, reaching a major milestone in its process of becoming the NHL’s 31st franchise – and doing it during a heat wave.

Combining the awards show and the expansion draft should only enhance the fun for Vegas fans welcoming their city’s first major professional sports team. Thousands of those fans are expected to gather at T-Mobile Arena after the expansion draft for a raucous “Round Table Rally” to celebrate the Golden Knights’ first major acquisitions.

“You don’t always have to do things the same way,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of the two-for-one Vegas show. “We’re not afraid to try something a little different. We think it’s going to be a lot of fun for our fans, particularly those here in Las Vegas.”

The Golden Knights have an NHL-ready arena, a veteran front office, an eager coaching staff, an eye-catching logo and positive momentum in their new community. This week, they’ll finally have one player apiece from the other 30 clubs, putting recognizable faces on the franchise for the first time.

The expansion draft affects every team in the league, so many of the stars convening in Vegas will be paying close attention to the names of the teammates they’ll be losing to Sin City.

“I think we’re going to talk about the awards, but not as much as we’re going to talk about the expansion draft and who got picked and who didn’t, and what the team’s going to look like,” Boston forward Patrice Bergeron said. “It’s definitely exciting to be here and to see it firsthand.”

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley paid a whopping $500 million as an expansion fee for the privilege of owning an NHL franchise. The league subsequently structured the expansion draft in a way that essentially creates more chances for Vegas to grab quality pros from the rest of the league.

Big names with bad contracts are available in abundance, but general manager George McPhee is likely to structure the core of a young, hard-hitting team from the available talent. General managers around the league have frantically negotiated with McPhee in recent weeks to keep their most valued unprotected players through side trades, but not every team has enough assets to do so.

“I’m very interested to see the kind of price teams paid, and to see what the currency on the market is,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “But also, you’re going to see how teams you compete against are affected or not affected. We’re fortunate in our situation. With so many young players, we’re not affected the way some teams are. But lots of teams are going to lose good players. Now do they make a deal and lose more, or did they not and just watch and see it happen?”

 

Report: ‘A legitimate possibility’ Hossa has played his last NHL game

By Cam TuckerJun 20, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

With the NHL in Las Vegas and then heading to Chicago for the Entry Draft, serious news concerning Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa has emerged.

From Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

According to several sources, there is a legitimate possibility Hossa has played his final NHL game. (He could not be reached for comment. Neither could his agent, Ritch Winter. The Blackhawks declined to comment.) Apparently, he suffers from a serious allergic reaction to the equipment he wears.

The sources who confirmed the allergy stressed not to make fun of it, with one saying, “It’s only funny to anyone who’s never had it.” Details are sketchy, because no one would give full information, but the medication necessary to combat the allergy is potent enough that doctors wanted his blood tested every few weeks to make sure there were no major side effects.

That’s very serious stuff, and word is doctors worried about Hossa taking the medicine for extended periods of time.

Hossa is now 38 years old, and has played 1,309 regular season games in the NHL.

Despite pushing close to 40, Hossa has remained a consistent offensive threat for the Blackhawks. Last season, he scored 26 goals and 45 points.

He still has four years remaining on his current 12-year, $63.3 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.275 million.

Golden Knights reveal brand new Adidas jerseys

By Cam TuckerJun 20, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

They’re (finally) here!

The Vegas Golden Knights will soon reveal their expansion draft roster (and the potentially many side deals with various clubs). They had other business on Tuesday, as Vegas revealed its brand new Adidas jerseys for its inaugural NHL season at an unveiling party.

Have a look:

Thoughts?

The league has since unveiled the new uniforms for each of its 31 clubs. The NHL announced in September of 2015 that Adidas would be its new official outfitter. The new jerseys are advertisement-free.

From Adidas:

At the forefront of innovation, design and craftsmanship, the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey takes the hockey uniform system and hockey jersey silhouette to the next level by redefining fit, feel and lightweight construction.

Lighter – Featuring new cresting materials and construction technology, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey reduces crest weight by up to 46%, while a single layer perforated numbering system reduces number weight by up to 60%, in order to deliver a new jersey that is up to 19% lighter when compared to the current NHL Jersey. 

Cooler – The ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey features adidas Clima® technology in each of the jersey fabrics to deliver breathability and enhanced performance. Combining moisture management technology and a streamlined silhouette to maximize air flow circulation with materials that are up to 133% more permeable than fabrics currently used on ice allows athletes to be cooler.

Stronger –  Constructed for durability, the ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey fabrics are up to 27% stronger in burst testing and up to 72% tougher in abrasion testing compared to the current NHL jersey.

 