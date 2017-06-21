Patrice Bergeron wins record-tying fourth Selke Trophy

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Patrice Bergeron‘s dominance as perhaps the best two-way forward in the game continues.

For the fourth time in six years, Bergeron has captured the Selke Trophy, given to the forward that best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. He ties Bob Gainey as the only player to win the award four times.

He beats out Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler, a winner of this award in 2011, and first-time finalist Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild.

Bergeron scored 21 goals and 53 points in 79 games, helping the Bruins back into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Simply put, Bergeron may go down as one of the best two-way forwards to play the game when his career is done. Not only does he put up solid offensive numbers every season, scoring 30 or more goals in three different seasons, but he’s counted upon to take key faceoffs — winning 60.1 per cent of his draws — and he dominates in puck possession.

This past season, in more than 1,035 minutes at five-on-five, Bergeron had a 61.1 per cent Corsi For rating.

Last month, Bergeron underwent surgery for a sports hernia but is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

 

 

Johnny Gaudreau bests Granlund, Tarasenko for Lady Byng Trophy

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

Johnny Gaudreau has always been able to hurt the opposition on the score board.

The Calgary Flames forward scored 18 goals and 61 points this season, while spending all of four minutes in the penalty box, despite often being the target of the opposition.

Sometimes, other teams and players can go over the line, but Gaudreau kept out of the extracurriculars, earning him the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which exemplifies sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct in the game.

He beats out Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild and Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues for the award.

All three players combined for a total of 28 penalty minutes between them all season, while scoring a total of 83 goals and 205 points.

Masterton Trophy caps emotional year for Craig, Nicholle Anderson

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

The Bill Masterton Trophy isn’t the highlight of Craig Anderson‘s 2016-17 season, but it’s a fitting way to cap an emotional year both on and off the ice.

Most importantly for Anderson and his family is that his wife Nicholle was declared cancer-free. Anderson spent significant portions of this past campaign by her side during her brave battle, but when he did play, the Ottawa Senators goalie showed remarkable poise.

He was a big part of the Senators making the postseason and then falling a mere double-overtime Game 7 battle short from advancing to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Of course, this award is about more than what he did on the ice. You could see as much during his emotional acceptance speech, which left Nicholle in tears.

The other finalists were Derek Ryan (Carolina Hurricanes) and Andrew Cogliano (Anaheim Ducks).

This seems like an appropriate moment to also mention this year’s charity award winners.

Tortorella claims Jack Adams Award over Babcock, McLellan

2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s most outstanding coach for the second time in his career.

Torts beat out Todd McLellan of the Edmonton Oilers and Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs, after helping guide the Columbus Blue Jackets to a franchise record 50 wins and 108 points.

That’s quite an improvement from their 76-point campaign the previous season.

The Blue Jackets finished third in the Metropolitan Division this season, earning a playoff berth.

The interesting thing about Tortorella being named the Jack Adams award winner is that he was the most likely coach to be fired first during the season, according to the oddsmakers in October.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, as the Blue Jackets gained strength from a 16-game winning streak — the second-longest single season winning streak in NHL history behind the Penguins’ 17-game run in 1992-93 — and were in contention for a hyper competitive Metropolitan Division until late in the season.

Vegas Golden Knights name their team

AP
8 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 21, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights are taking shape.

After completing a cavalcade of trades, the Knights picked 30 players from each existing NHL team in today’s expansion draft. Vegas was obligated to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.

The players are being announced in reverse order from last season’s standings. We’ll publish as each pick becomes official.

From the Avalanche: Calvin Pickard (G)

From the Canucks: Luca Sbisa (D)

From the Coyotes: Teemu Pulkkinen (F)

From the Devils: Jon Merrill (D)

From the Sabres: William Carrier (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 sixth-round draft pick

From the Red Wings: Tomas Nosek (F)

From the Stars: Cody Eakin (F)

From the Panthers: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires Reilly Smith (F), Panthers receive 2018 fourth-round draft pick

From the Kings: Brayden McNabb (D)

From the Hurricanes: Connor Brickley (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 fifth-round draft pick

From the Jets: Chris Thorburn (F)
Trade: pending

From the Flyers: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)

From the Lightning: Jason Garrison (D)
Trade: Vegas acquires Nikita Gusev (F), 2017 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick

From the Islanders: Jean-Francois Berube (G)
Trade: Vegas acquires Mikhail Grabovski (F), Jake Bischoff (D), 2017 first-round draft pick, 2019 second-round draft pick

From the Predators: James Neal (F)

From the Flames: Deryk Engelland (D)

From the Maple Leafs: Brendan Leipsic (F)

From the Bruins: Colin Miller (D)

From the Senators: Marc Methot (D)

From the Sharks: David Schlemko (D)

From the Blues: David Perron (F)

From the Rangers: Oscar Lindberg (F)

From the Oilers: Griffin Reinhart (D)

From the Canadiens: Alexei Emelin (D)

From the Ducks:

From the Wild:

From the Blue Jackets:

From the Blackhawks:

From the Penguins:

From the Capitals: