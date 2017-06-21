NHL Draft profile — Miro Heiskanen

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.

Miro Heiskanen (D)

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 172 pounds Shoots: Left

Team: HIFK (SM-liiga)

Country: Finland

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 4 European skater

Kennedy says: “Much more was expected from Finland at the World Junior Championship, one year after the nation struck gold with Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi leading the way. But at least scouts got to see the coming-out party of Heiskanen while his team fought off relegation.

“The smooth-skating defenseman was Finland’s best on the back end and may end up being the first blueliner taken in the 2017 draft.

Though he’s not blessed with much size, Heiskanen goes to the tough areas and brings a lot of skill to the table.

“Playing against men back home, the Ryan McDonagh-esque teen logged substantial minutes and produced very nice results for HIFK, where he will likely return next season (and once again be eligible for the world juniors).”

