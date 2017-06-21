NHL Draft profile — Gabriel Vilardi

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.
Gabe Vilardi (C)
Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 203 pounds Shoots: Right
Team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
Country: Canada
NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 4 North American skater
Kennedy says:
“On a Windsor Spitfires team that won the Memorial Cup, Vilardi was a key driver. His ability to hold onto the puck thanks to a combination of size and skill makes him so tantalizing as an NHL prospect. He goes into traffic and has a lethal shot, so there’s obviously a lot to get excited about here.
“Vilardi is not a complete player just yet, but that simply means that he likely needs another year or two in the OHL. Nothing wrong with that. The main concern right now involves his skating, though it’s not horrible. One scout noted that Vilardi’s feet are better than Mark Stone’s were at the same age and Stone eventually turned into a steal for the Ottawa Senators.
“Vilardi also needs to get more reps at center, as he also played wing this year.”
Golden Knights GM George McPhee said he’s going to stockpile blueliners at the expansion draft.
The latest rumblings certainly seem to back that up.
Per TSN, two of the more experienced defensemen made available — Ottawa’s Marc Methot, and Montreal’s Alexei Emelin — are close to being Vegas property.
Pierre LeBrun reports the Golden Knights have already selected Methot. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on a four-year, $19.6 million deal with a $4.9M average annual cap hit, and is coming off a postseason in which he scored four points in 18 games while averaging over 22 minutes per night, helping the Sens advance to the Eastern Conference final.
LeBrun notes that Methot might not be long for Vegas, however, and could be traded in the coming days.
As for Emelin, Frank Seravalli reports the Russian rearguard has moved ahead of Brandon Davidson as the Habs blueliner McPhee will select. the 31-year-old is heading into the last of a four-year, $16.4 million deal with a $4.1M hit.
Emelin played a fairly significant role on Montreal’s defense last year, averaging 21:19 over 76 games. But there are knocks on his game — specifically a lack of footspeed, and penchant for dangerous hits. What’s more, he underwent knee surgery in April, a procedure that sidelined him for 4-6 weeks.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie has suggested that Emelin, like Methot, could be moved in a trade following tonight’s roster announcement.
Brendan Leipsic has shown to be quite productive at the American Hockey League level, and now he may be on his way to join the Golden Knights.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, there have been rumblings that the Toronto Maple Leafs will lose the 23-year-old Leipsic in today’s expansion draft. There have been no official announcements.
Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2012 Entry Draft, Leipsic has yet to make much of an impact in the NHL. He’s appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs, scoring once with three points.
He has, however, put up some lofty numbers in the Western Hockey League, recording 120 points in 2012-13 with the Portland Winterhawks. While he hasn’t been able to duplicate that level of production in the minors, he’s still put up impressive numbers with the Toronto Marlies.
This past season with the Marlies, he scored 18 goals and 51 points in 49 games. He’s a pending restricted free agent, at the end of his entry-level contract that had an annual cap hit of $653,333 when in the NHL.
Miro Heiskanen (D)
Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 172 pounds Shoots: Left
Team: HIFK (SM-liiga)
Country: Finland
NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 4 European skater
Kennedy says: “Much more was expected from Finland at the World Junior Championship, one year after the nation struck gold with Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi leading the way. But at least scouts got to see the coming-out party of Heiskanen while his team fought off relegation.
“The smooth-skating defenseman was Finland’s best on the back end and may end up being the first blueliner taken in the 2017 draft.
Though he’s not blessed with much size, Heiskanen goes to the tough areas and brings a lot of skill to the table.
“Playing against men back home, the Ryan McDonagh-esque teen logged substantial minutes and produced very nice results for HIFK, where he will likely return next season (and once again be eligible for the world juniors).”
On this date in 2003, Marc-Andre Fleury went first overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Entry Draft. Today, it does in fact appear, based on translated reports, that the popular veteran goaltender is heading to Vegas in the expansion draft.
Fleury has been, for quite some time now, mentioned as a possible option in net for the Vegas Golden Knights.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, it also looks like the Penguins are sending a draft pick to the Golden Knights — a deal made to persuade George McPhee to take Fleury.
Now 32 years old, Fleury had a no-movement clause in his contract, but with Matt Murray taking over the No. 1 goaltending duties in Pittsburgh, Fleury decided to waive, making him available in the expansion draft.
As it stands right now, the Penguins now have about $15 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly, with 12 players on expiring contracts. That includes pending restricted free agents Conor Sheary, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz. They also have a number of pending unrestricted free agents, like Nick Bonino, Trevor Daley, Chris Kunitz and possibly Ron Hainsey.
Pittsburgh’s general manager Jim Rutherford has urged the club’s pending UFAs to test the free agent market, but kept the door open to those who may want to return.
Fleury has become a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh, and he recently got the chance to say goodbye to Penguins fans.