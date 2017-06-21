NHL Draft profile — Casey Mittelstadt

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.

Casey Mittelstadt (C)

Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 199 pounds Shoots: Left

Team: Eden Prairie High School (MN)

Country: U.S.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 3 North American skater

Kennedy says: “The Minnesota state high school tournament is a huge deal featuring packed crowds at the Xcel Energy Centre, home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. Mittelstadt wanted to win that title and this was his last chance, so he returned to the Eden Prairie Eagles instead of playing a full season in the USHL or even heading to the University of Minnesota early.

“Mittelstadt had a dominating campaign thanks to his vision and puckhandling skills, though his team lost in the semifinal.

“Mittelstadt, who plays a Jaden Schwartz style of game in a bigger body, also tore it up for USHL Green Bay before and after the short high school season, so bigger and stronger competition does not faze him.”

