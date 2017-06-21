Kings’ d-man McNabb reportedly on his way to Vegas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After spending the last three seasons with the L.A. Kings, Brayden McNabb is reportedly on his way to Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights, it appears, have selected the 26-year-old left-shooting defenseman in the expansion draft. He has one more year remaining on his current contract, with an affordable $1.7 million cap hit.

Sources lead us to believe LA Kings will be losing defenseman Brayden McNabb to Vegas Golden Knights in #NHLExpansionDraft — The Mayor John Hoven (@mayorNHL) June 21, 2017

Originally selected in the third round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, McNabb played in only 49 games for the Kings this past season, as a collarbone injury kept him out for about two months.

He finished the campaign with two goals and four points.

In his first season with L.A, McNabb had a career high 22 assists and 24 points.

The Kings opted to protected eight players and a goalie from the expansion draft, with Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik highlighting the list of players exposed. It was suggested, however, that Vegas could make a play for McNabb.