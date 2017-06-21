Johnny Gaudreau bests Granlund, Tarasenko for Lady Byng Trophy

The Vegas Golden Knights are taking shape.
After completing a cavalcade of trades, the Knights picked 30 players from each existing NHL team in today’s expansion draft. Vegas was obligated to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.
The players are being announced in reverse order from last season’s standings. We’ll publish as each pick becomes official.
From the Avalanche: Calvin Pickard (G)
From the Canucks: Luca Sbisa (D)
From the Coyotes: Teemu Pulkkinen (F)
From the Devils: Jon Merrill (D)
From the Sabres: William Carrier (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 sixth-round draft pick
From the Red Wings: Tomas Nosek (F)
From the Stars: Cody Eakin (F)
From the Panthers: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires Reilly Smith (F), Panthers receive 2018 fourth-round draft pick
From the Kings: Brayden McNabb (D)
From the Hurricanes: Connor Brickley (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 fifth-round draft pick
From the Jets: Chris Thorburn (F)
Trade: pending
From the Flyers: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)
From the Lightning: Jason Garrison (D)
Trade: Vegas acquires Nikita Gusev (F), 2017 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick
From the Islanders: Jean-Francois Berube (G)
Trade: Vegas acquires Mikhail Grabovski (F), Jake Bischoff (D), 2017 first-round draft pick, 2019 second-round draft pick
From the Predators: James Neal (F)
From the Flames: Deryk Engelland (D)
From the Maple Leafs: Brendan Leipsic (F)
From the Bruins: Colin Miller (D)
From the Senators: Marc Methot (D)
From the Sharks: David Schlemko (D)
From the Blues: David Perron (F)
From the Rangers: Oscar Lindberg (F)
From the Oilers: Griffin Reinhart (D)
From the Canadiens: Alexei Emelin (D)
From the Ducks:
From the Wild:
From the Blue Jackets:
From the Blackhawks:
From the Penguins:
From the Capitals: