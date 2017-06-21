Jarome Iginla is still ‘planning to play again’ next season

After his short stint with the Los Angeles Kings, Jarome Iginla said he “definitely” wanted to keep playing, but he wasn’t sure if that would be possible.

Well, a few months later, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman got in touch with Iginla, and the veteran winger told him he’s still “preparing and planning to play again” in 2017-18.

The 39-year-old had a tough year in Colorado (like everyone else), as he picked up just eight goals and 18 points in 61 games.

At the trade deadline, the Avs shipped him to the Kings, where Iginla’s production jumped a little bit (he collected nine points in 19 games).

One of the reasons he was willing to go to the Kings, was because he wanted to be reunited with his former coach Darryl Sutter. But earlier this off-season, Los Angeles decided to part ways with both Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi.

It’ll be interesting to see which teams are willing to sign Iginla when he hits the open market.