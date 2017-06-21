Golden Knights’ historic home opener goes Oct. 10 versus Coyotes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mark the date in your calendars.

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the date of their inaugural home opener. Their first-ever NHL regular season home game at T-Mobile Arena goes Oct. 10 versus the Arizona Coyotes.

The Golden Knights will make history on Oct. 6, when they play their first NHL regular season game on the road against the Dallas Stars, according to reports.

The full NHL schedule will be released Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights, as well as the rest of the NHL, unveiled their brand new jerseys for the 2017-18 season. Vegas has also submitted its expansion draft selections.

Other notable home openers from across the league:

— The Penguins open up at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 4 against the St. Louis Blues. The Penguins will unveil their 2017 Stanley Cup championship banner before the game.

— The Stars’ home opener goes Oct. 6, as they will officially welcome the Golden Knights into the NHL.

— The Bruins host the Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators on Oct. 5.

Here is the full list from the NHL:

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Arizona

Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vegas

Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville

Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Montreal

Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Winnipeg

Carolina Hurricanes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota

Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Pittsburgh

Colorado Avalanche: Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Boston

Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NY Islanders

Dallas Stars: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas

Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota

Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Calgary

Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Philadelphia

Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Columbus

Montreal Canadiens: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago

Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia

New Jersey Devils: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado

New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Buffalo

New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado

Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Washington

Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Washington

Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. St. Louis

San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia

St. Louis Blues: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Dallas

Tampa Bay Lightning: Friday, Oct. 6 vs Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. NY Rangers

Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Edmonton

Vegas Golden Knights: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Arizona

Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Montreal

Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto