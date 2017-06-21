Golden Knights’ historic home opener goes Oct. 10 versus Coyotes

Mark the date in your calendars.
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the date of their inaugural home opener. Their first-ever NHL regular season home game at T-Mobile Arena goes Oct. 10 versus the Arizona Coyotes.
The Golden Knights will make history on Oct. 6, when they play their first NHL regular season game on the road against the Dallas Stars, according to reports.
The full NHL schedule will be released Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Golden Knights, as well as the rest of the NHL, unveiled their brand new jerseys for the 2017-18 season. Vegas has also submitted its expansion draft selections.
Other notable home openers from across the league:
— The Penguins open up at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 4 against the St. Louis Blues. The Penguins will unveil their 2017 Stanley Cup championship banner before the game.
— The Stars’ home opener goes Oct. 6, as they will officially welcome the Golden Knights into the NHL.
— The Bruins host the Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators on Oct. 5.
Here is the full list from the NHL:
Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Arizona
Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vegas
Boston Bruins: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Nashville
Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Montreal
Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Winnipeg
Carolina Hurricanes: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Minnesota
Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Pittsburgh
Colorado Avalanche: Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Boston
Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NY Islanders
Dallas Stars: Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas
Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota
Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Calgary
Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Kings: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Philadelphia
Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Columbus
Montreal Canadiens: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago
Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia
New Jersey Devils: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Colorado
New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Buffalo
New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado
Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Washington
Philadelphia Flyers: Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Washington
Pittsburgh Penguins: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. St. Louis
San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia
St. Louis Blues: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Dallas
Tampa Bay Lightning: Friday, Oct. 6 vs Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. NY Rangers
Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Edmonton
Vegas Golden Knights: Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Arizona
Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs Montreal
Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto