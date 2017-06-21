Burns edges Karlsson for his first Norris Trophy

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

One would maybe say that Brent Burns won his first Norris Trophy by the hair on his chin … but then that would mean by, you know, a lot.

Anyway, Burns edged Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman to be named “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

As expected, his speech and beard were equally fantastic, including Burns’ hope that his kids aren’t “chasing around wildebeests” in Texas.

(?)

Burns topped defensemen with 29 goals and 76 points. Karlsson generated 17 goals and 71 points while Hedman 16 goals and 72 points, rounding out a true three-horse race between high-scoring, fantastic all-around defensemen.

Here are the voting results.

2016-2017 Norris Trophy Voting

Pts. 1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th
1. Brent Burns, SJS 1437 (96-61-10-0-0)
2. Erik Karlsson, OTT 1292 (63-86-9-4-3)
3. Victor Hedman, TBL 728 (3-13-106-21-14)
4. Duncan Keith, CHI 384 (2-4-19-70-31)
5. Ryan Suter, MIN 175 (2-1-9-25-28)
6. Shea Weber, MTL 100 (1-0-6-11-27)
7. Drew Doughty, LAK 51 (0-0-1-10-16)
8. Mark Giordano, CGY 41 (0-0-1-11-3)
9. Dougie Hamilton, CGY 23 (0-0-0-6-5)
10. Justin Schultz, PIT 22 (0-0-2-2-6)
11. Roman Josi, NSH 19 (0-1-0-2-6)
12. Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 15 (0-0-2-1-2)
13. Jared Spurgeon, MIN  14 (0-0-2-1-1)
14. Kevin Shattenkirk, WSH 9 (0-0-0-1-6)
15. Torey Krug, BOS 7 (0-1-0-0-0)
16. Alex Pietrangelo, STL 7 (0-0-0-1-4)
17. Ryan McDonagh, NYR 5 (0-0-0-1-2)
18. Seth Jones, CBJ 4 (0-0-0-0-4)
Zach Werenski, CBJ 4 (0-0-0-0-4)
20. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 2 (0-0-0-0-2)
21. Cam Fowler, ANA 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
Dmitry Orlov, WSH 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
Marc-Edouard Vlasic, SJS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Click here for the full history of Norris Trophy winners.

Johnny Gaudreau bests Granlund, Tarasenko for Lady Byng Trophy

By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

Johnny Gaudreau has always been able to hurt the opposition on the score board.

The Calgary Flames forward scored 18 goals and 61 points this season, while spending all of four minutes in the penalty box, despite often being the target of the opposition.

Sometimes, other teams and players can go over the line, but Gaudreau kept out of the extracurriculars, earning him the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which exemplifies sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct in the game.

He beats out Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild and Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues for the award.

All three players combined for a total of 28 penalty minutes between them all season, while scoring a total of 83 goals and 205 points.

Masterton Trophy caps emotional year for Craig, Nicholle Anderson

By James O'BrienJun 21, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

The Bill Masterton Trophy isn’t the highlight of Craig Anderson‘s 2016-17 season, but it’s a fitting way to cap an emotional year both on and off the ice.

Most importantly for Anderson and his family is that his wife Nicholle was declared cancer-free. Anderson spent significant portions of this past campaign by her side during her brave battle, but when he did play, the Ottawa Senators goalie showed remarkable poise.

He was a big part of the Senators making the postseason and then falling a mere double-overtime Game 7 battle short from advancing to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Of course, this award is about more than what he did on the ice. You could see as much during his emotional acceptance speech, which left Nicholle in tears.

The other finalists were Derek Ryan (Carolina Hurricanes) and Andrew Cogliano (Anaheim Ducks).

This seems like an appropriate moment to also mention this year’s charity award winners.

Tortorella claims Jack Adams Award over Babcock, McLellan

By Cam TuckerJun 21, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s most outstanding coach for the second time in his career.

Torts beat out Todd McLellan of the Edmonton Oilers and Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs, after helping guide the Columbus Blue Jackets to a franchise record 50 wins and 108 points.

That’s quite an improvement from their 76-point campaign the previous season.

The Blue Jackets finished third in the Metropolitan Division this season, earning a playoff berth.

The interesting thing about Tortorella being named the Jack Adams award winner is that he was the most likely coach to be fired first during the season, according to the oddsmakers in October.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, as the Blue Jackets gained strength from a 16-game winning streak — the second-longest single season winning streak in NHL history behind the Penguins’ 17-game run in 1992-93 — and were in contention for a hyper competitive Metropolitan Division until late in the season.

Vegas Golden Knights name their team

By Jason BroughJun 21, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights are taking shape.

After completing a cavalcade of trades, the Knights picked 30 players from each existing NHL team in today’s expansion draft. Vegas was obligated to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.

The players are being announced in reverse order from last season’s standings. We’ll publish as each pick becomes official.

From the Avalanche: Calvin Pickard (G)

From the Canucks: Luca Sbisa (D)

From the Coyotes: Teemu Pulkkinen (F)

From the Devils: Jon Merrill (D)

From the Sabres: William Carrier (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 sixth-round draft pick

From the Red Wings: Tomas Nosek (F)

From the Stars: Cody Eakin (F)

From the Panthers: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires Reilly Smith (F), Panthers receive 2018 fourth-round draft pick

From the Kings: Brayden McNabb (D)

From the Hurricanes: Connor Brickley (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 fifth-round draft pick

From the Jets: Chris Thorburn (F)
Trade: pending

From the Flyers: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)

From the Lightning: Jason Garrison (D)
Trade: Vegas acquires Nikita Gusev (F), 2017 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick

From the Islanders: Jean-Francois Berube (G)
Trade: Vegas acquires Mikhail Grabovski (F), Jake Bischoff (D), 2017 first-round draft pick, 2019 second-round draft pick

From the Predators: James Neal (F)

From the Flames: Deryk Engelland (D)

From the Maple Leafs: Brendan Leipsic (F)

From the Bruins: Colin Miller (D)

From the Senators: Marc Methot (D)

From the Sharks: David Schlemko (D)

From the Blues: David Perron (F)

From the Rangers: Oscar Lindberg (F)

From the Oilers: Griffin Reinhart (D)

From the Canadiens: Alexei Emelin (D)

