Burns edges Karlsson for his first Norris Trophy

One would maybe say that Brent Burns won his first Norris Trophy by the hair on his chin … but then that would mean by, you know, a lot.

Anyway, Burns edged Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman to be named “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

As expected, his speech and beard were equally fantastic, including Burns’ hope that his kids aren’t “chasing around wildebeests” in Texas.

(?)

Burns topped defensemen with 29 goals and 76 points. Karlsson generated 17 goals and 71 points while Hedman 16 goals and 72 points, rounding out a true three-horse race between high-scoring, fantastic all-around defensemen.

Here are the voting results.

2016-2017 Norris Trophy Voting

Pts. 1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th

1. Brent Burns, SJS 1437 (96-61-10-0-0)

2. Erik Karlsson, OTT 1292 (63-86-9-4-3)

3. Victor Hedman, TBL 728 (3-13-106-21-14)

4. Duncan Keith, CHI 384 (2-4-19-70-31)

5. Ryan Suter, MIN 175 (2-1-9-25-28)

6. Shea Weber, MTL 100 (1-0-6-11-27)

7. Drew Doughty, LAK 51 (0-0-1-10-16)

8. Mark Giordano, CGY 41 (0-0-1-11-3)

9. Dougie Hamilton, CGY 23 (0-0-0-6-5)

10. Justin Schultz, PIT 22 (0-0-2-2-6)

11. Roman Josi, NSH 19 (0-1-0-2-6)

12. Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 15 (0-0-2-1-2)

13. Jared Spurgeon, MIN 14 (0-0-2-1-1)

14. Kevin Shattenkirk, WSH 9 (0-0-0-1-6)

15. Torey Krug, BOS 7 (0-1-0-0-0)

16. Alex Pietrangelo, STL 7 (0-0-0-1-4)

17. Ryan McDonagh, NYR 5 (0-0-0-1-2)

18. Seth Jones, CBJ 4 (0-0-0-0-4)

Zach Werenski, CBJ 4 (0-0-0-0-4)

20. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 2 (0-0-0-0-2)

21. Cam Fowler, ANA 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Dmitry Orlov, WSH 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, SJS 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

