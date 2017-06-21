Bobrovsky wins second Vezina Trophy with Blue Jackets

The Vegas Golden Knights are taking shape.
After completing a cavalcade of trades, the Knights picked 30 players from each existing NHL team in today’s expansion draft. Vegas was obligated to select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.
The players were announced in reverse order from last season’s standings.
From the Avalanche: Calvin Pickard (G)
From the Canucks: Luca Sbisa (D)
From the Coyotes: Teemu Pulkkinen (F)
From the Devils: Jon Merrill (D)
From the Sabres: William Carrier (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 sixth-round draft pick
From the Red Wings: Tomas Nosek (F)
From the Stars: Cody Eakin (F)
From the Panthers: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires Reilly Smith (F), Panthers receive 2018 fourth-round draft pick
From the Kings: Brayden McNabb (D)
From the Hurricanes: Connor Brickley (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 fifth-round draft pick
From the Jets: Chris Thorburn (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires 2017 first-round draft pick and 2019 third-round draft pick, Jets get 2017 first-round pick (acquired by Vegas from CBJ)
From the Flyers: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (F)
From the Lightning: Jason Garrison (D)
Trade: Vegas acquires Nikita Gusev (F), 2017 second-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick
From the Islanders: Jean-Francois Berube (G)
Trade: Vegas acquires Mikhail Grabovski (F), Jake Bischoff (D), 2017 first-round draft pick, 2019 second-round draft pick
From the Predators: James Neal (F)
From the Flames: Deryk Engelland (D)
Signing: Engelland gets one-year contract with AAV of $1 million
From the Maple Leafs: Brendan Leipsic (F)
From the Bruins: Colin Miller (D)
From the Senators: Marc Methot (D)
From the Sharks: David Schlemko (D)
From the Blues: David Perron (F)
From the Rangers: Oscar Lindberg (F)
From the Oilers: Griffin Reinhart (D)
From the Canadiens: Alexei Emelin (D)
From the Ducks: Clayton Stoner (D)
Trade: Vegas acquires Shea Theodore (D)
From the Wild: Erik Haula (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires Alex Tuch (F), Wild get third-round draft pick in 2017 or 2018
Signing: Haula gets three-year contract worth AAV of $2.75 million
From the Blue Jackets: William Karlsson (F)
Trade: Vegas acquires David Clarkson (F), 2017 first-round draft pick, 2019 second-round draft pick
From the Blackhawks: Trevor van Riemsdyk (D)
From the Penguins: Marc-Andre Fleury (G)
Trade: Vegas acquires second-round draft pick in 2020
From the Capitals: Nate Schmidt (D)
ROSTER BY POSITION
Forwards:
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Connor Brickley
William Carrier
David Clarkson
Cody Eakin
Mikhail Grabovski
Nikita Gusev
Erik Haula
William Karlsson
Brendan Leipsic
Oscar Lindberg
Jonathan Marchessault
James Neal
Tomas Nosek
David Perron
Teemu Pulkkinen
Reilly Smith
Chris Thorburn
Alex Tuch
Defensemen:
Jake Bischoff
Deryk Engelland
Alexei Emelin
Jason Garrison
Brayden McNabb
Jon Merrill
Marc Methot
Colin Miller
Luca Sbisa
David Schlemko
Griffin Reinhart
Nate Schmidt
Clayton Stoner
Shea Theodore
Trevor van Riemsdyk
Goalies:
Jean-Francois Berube
Marc-Andre Fleury
Calvin Pickard