USA Hockey invites 42 players to World Junior Summer Showcase

The defending gold medalists from the United States announced today the 42 players that have been invited to take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan.
The roster is mostly comprised of 2017 draft-eligible players, including potential first-round picks Casey Mittelstadt, Ryan Poehling, Josh Norris, Jake Oettinger, and Jason Robertson.
There are also three 2018 draft-eligible players: Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, and Oliver Wahlstrom.
Some players, like Kieffer Bellows (Islanders) and Max Jones (Ducks), have already been drafted.
The World Junior Summer Showcase runs from July 29 – Aug. 5 and features players from the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Sweden.
“This event is the first step in our process towards identifying a team for the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo,” said USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson. “We’re excited to be returning to USA Hockey Arena and hosting Canada, Finland and Sweden for a great week of hockey that will give fans a taste of what is to come this December.”
