Report: Lightning have side deal in place with Vegas

The Arizona Coyotes have parted ways with Shane Doan, and the reviews are poor.

It wasn’t so much the decision that’s drawn criticism. After all, Doan is 40 years old and coming off a seven-goal season.

Rather, it was the way the Coyotes handled it — with a statement from owner Andrew Barroway, but no words from Doan or GM John Chayka or head coach Dave Tippett.

Doan was told of the decision Saturday morning during a brief meeting with Chayka at a Scottsdale restaurant.

Here’s Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports:

Doan deserved a better fate than this ham-handed dismissal. There was no rush to get this done. Why not wait until after the NHL Draft? Why not have several private conversations with Barroway and Tippett in attendance? Get your message right, be clear on why this must be done, make that offer of a front-office role immediately, not after the fact, and bend over backwards to respect a guy who literally gave his blood, sweat and tears to this organization.

And here’s Dan Buckley of the Arizona Republic:

Anyone watching the Coyotes in 2016-17 could see that Doan doesn’t have much left in his legs. NHL teams are now putting a premium on speed and skating ability, and the aging power forward struggled to keep up during the previous season, losing ice time and power-play opportunities.

But the Coyotes won’t be a Cup contender next season. They don’t need to give his roster spot to a rising young star. Pulling up the stakes on the most popular player in team history only reinforces the belief that current management isn’t concerned with your feelings, exacerbating fears that the Coyotes will end up in Seattle, where KeyArena is being renovated to lure an NHL team and the return of an NBA franchise.

That’s the thing with the Coyotes — everything that happens with this team happens under the shadow of their arena situation.

That Barroway took full control of the franchise last week, then quickly cut ties with the team’s most popular player is bound to get people talking.

That Barroway hasn’t spoken publicly since buying out his minority partners has left Coyotes fans wondering what, exactly, is going on.

Related: ‘It was the owner’s decision’