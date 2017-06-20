Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Bob McKenzie’s top 100 draft prospects

By Joey AlfieriJun 20, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Vegas Golden Knights won’t necessarily pick the best possible roster during Wednesday’s expansion draft, but here’s what they roster could look like if they did go with the best available players. They probably won’t go with guys like Alexei Emelin, Toby Enstrom or Jay McClemment. (Sportsnet)

–TSN’s Bob McKenzie drew up his top 93 draft prospects (and honorable mentions) ahead of this Friday’s amateur draft. Nico Hischier got the nod as the top player. (TSN.ca)

–So you’ve been picked by an expansion club, now what? Post Media’s John Matisz spoke to different players that have been claimed in past expansion drafts. Jamie McLennan, who went from St. Louis to Minnesota in 2000, had a hard time: “I knew I was going from a first-place team to potentially a last-place team. It was excitement but a little bit of nerves. Because you’re likely given an expanded role but certainly aren’t going to have the (same team) success.” (Toronto Sun)

–Yesterday, the Arizona Coyotes announced that they’d be walking away from captain Shane Doan, so The Score looks at three teams that would be good fits for the veteran. The two teams from Alberta might just be perfect for Doan. (The Score)

–Top draft prospect Nolan Patrick’s uncle, James Patrick, tells the story of how he watched his nephew grow up as a person and as a young hockey player. “I saw him play a bit when he was 7, 8 years old. I remember seeing him around 10, 11 years old, scoring a real big goal. By that time, you could definitely tell he was one of the best players on his team as a young kid growing up.” (CSN Philly)

–Here’s a fun read by Sean McIndoe. He made all-time protection lists for every team in the NHL. As you’d imagine, there are some great players on the list that didn’t make the cut. In Montreal for example, McIndoe kept guys like Jean Beliveau, Rocket Richard, Guy Lafleur and Ken Dryden, but that means that players like Steve Shutt, Jacques Plante and Patrick Roy were all left unprotected. (Sportsnet)

McDavid and Matthews are heavy favorites to win Hart and Calder, respectively

By Jason BroughJun 20, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

The NHL awards are tomorrow in Vegas, where it’s expected Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will win his first (and probably not last) Hart Trophy for MVP and Toronto’s Auston Matthews will take home the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

But uncertainty remains for a few of the other awards, including the Norris Trophy for best defenseman.

According to online bookmaker Bovada, San Jose’s Brent Burns is the favorite at 1/5, followed by Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson at 5/2 and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman at 25/1.

Though Burns was the undisputed Norris favorite in the first half of the season, Karlsson’s second-half surge surely won him some first-place votes. Last year, Karlsson finished second to Drew Doughty in the voting.

As for the Vezina Trophy, Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is favored (1/4) to win for a second time. But Washington’s Braden Holtby has an outside shot at 11/5.

The Jack Adams Award for best head coach could be a close race. Bovada has Toronto’s Mike Babcock as the 5/7 favorite, followed by Columbus’ John Tortorella (9/4) and Edmonton’s Todd McLellan (11/4).

Finally, there’s the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward. Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler is the 5/7 favorite, followed by Boston’s Patrice Bergeron (7/4) and Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu (15/4).

The full list of Bovada awards odds:

McPhee: ‘We’re going to be a good team’

By Jason BroughJun 20, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Vegas GM George McPhee has “at least” six trades completed ahead of tomorrow’s expansion draft, and there could be a couple of more to go.

McPhee had originally said that yesterday was the deadline to make trades.

“There were a few GMs who had some travel issues last night who requested to talk today, so we’ve agreed to do that,” McPhee said this morning. “We hope to wrap that up soon, and then start picking our team.”

Teams that reportedly could have deals with the Golden Knights include Tampa Bay, Columbus, Chicago, Anaheim, and the Islanders.

Despite those deals that may keep some good players from moving to Vegas, McPhee sounded happy with the list he’ll be able to submit tomorrow morning.

“We’ve done well at all the positions,” he said, per SinBin.vegas. “We have lots of defensemen, lots of centers, and a little more scoring than we anticipated.”

He added, “We’re going to have move some defensemen, because we’re going to claim a bunch.”

Report: Lightning have side deal in place with Vegas

By Jason BroughJun 20, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have a deal in place to protect their young defenseman from Vegas in the expansion draft.

That’s what Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times is hearing anyway.

The Bolts left a couple of d-men, Slater Koekkoek and Jake Dotchin, exposed. They protected Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman, and Braydon Coburn, plus seven forwards and a goalie.

Koekkoek was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Now 23, he has yet to make a big impact in the NHL; however, he did play 29 games for the Lightning this past season.

Dotchin, also 23, was a pleasant surprise in 2016-17. The rookie ended up playing 35 games, drawing praise from head coach Jon Cooper.

Coyotes facing criticism for ‘ham-handed’ Doan dismissal

By Jason BroughJun 20, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have parted ways with Shane Doan, and the reviews are poor.

It wasn’t so much the decision that’s drawn criticism. After all, Doan is 40 years old and coming off a seven-goal season.

Rather, it was the way the Coyotes handled it — with a statement from owner Andrew Barroway, but no words from Doan or GM John Chayka or head coach Dave Tippett.

Doan was told of the decision Saturday morning during a brief meeting with Chayka at a Scottsdale restaurant.

Here’s Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports:

Doan deserved a better fate than this ham-handed dismissal. There was no rush to get this done. Why not wait until after the NHL Draft? Why not have several private conversations with Barroway and Tippett in attendance? Get your message right, be clear on why this must be done, make that offer of a front-office role immediately, not after the fact, and bend over backwards to respect a guy who literally gave his blood, sweat and tears to this organization.

And here’s Dan Buckley of the Arizona Republic:

Anyone watching the Coyotes in 2016-17 could see that Doan doesn’t have much left in his legs. NHL teams are now putting a premium on speed and skating ability, and the aging power forward struggled to keep up during the previous season, losing ice time and power-play opportunities.

But the Coyotes won’t be a Cup contender next season. They don’t need to give his roster spot to a rising young star. Pulling up the stakes on the most popular player in team history only reinforces the belief that current management isn’t concerned with your feelings, exacerbating fears that the Coyotes will end up in Seattle, where KeyArena is being renovated to lure an NHL team and the return of an NBA franchise.

That’s the thing with the Coyotes — everything that happens with this team happens under the shadow of their arena situation.

That Barroway took full control of the franchise last week, then quickly cut ties with the team’s most popular player is bound to get people talking.

That Barroway hasn’t spoken publicly since buying out his minority partners has left Coyotes fans wondering what, exactly, is going on.

