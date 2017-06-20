PHT Morning Skate: Bob McKenzie’s top 100 draft prospects

–The Vegas Golden Knights won’t necessarily pick the best possible roster during Wednesday’s expansion draft, but here’s what they roster could look like if they did go with the best available players. They probably won’t go with guys like Alexei Emelin, Toby Enstrom or Jay McClemment. (Sportsnet)

–TSN’s Bob McKenzie drew up his top 93 draft prospects (and honorable mentions) ahead of this Friday’s amateur draft. Nico Hischier got the nod as the top player. (TSN.ca)

–So you’ve been picked by an expansion club, now what? Post Media’s John Matisz spoke to different players that have been claimed in past expansion drafts. Jamie McLennan, who went from St. Louis to Minnesota in 2000, had a hard time: “I knew I was going from a first-place team to potentially a last-place team. It was excitement but a little bit of nerves. Because you’re likely given an expanded role but certainly aren’t going to have the (same team) success.” (Toronto Sun)

–Yesterday, the Arizona Coyotes announced that they’d be walking away from captain Shane Doan, so The Score looks at three teams that would be good fits for the veteran. The two teams from Alberta might just be perfect for Doan. (The Score)

–Top draft prospect Nolan Patrick’s uncle, James Patrick, tells the story of how he watched his nephew grow up as a person and as a young hockey player. “I saw him play a bit when he was 7, 8 years old. I remember seeing him around 10, 11 years old, scoring a real big goal. By that time, you could definitely tell he was one of the best players on his team as a young kid growing up.” (CSN Philly)

–Here’s a fun read by Sean McIndoe. He made all-time protection lists for every team in the NHL. As you’d imagine, there are some great players on the list that didn’t make the cut. In Montreal for example, McIndoe kept guys like Jean Beliveau, Rocket Richard, Guy Lafleur and Ken Dryden, but that means that players like Steve Shutt, Jacques Plante and Patrick Roy were all left unprotected. (Sportsnet)