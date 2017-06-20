McDavid and Matthews are heavy favorites to win Hart and Calder, respectively

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The NHL awards are tomorrow in Vegas, where it’s expected Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will win his first (and probably not last) Hart Trophy for MVP and Toronto’s Auston Matthews will take home the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

But uncertainty remains for a few of the other awards, including the Norris Trophy for best defenseman.

According to online bookmaker Bovada, San Jose’s Brent Burns is the favorite at 1/5, followed by Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson at 5/2 and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman at 25/1.

Though Burns was the undisputed Norris favorite in the first half of the season, Karlsson’s second-half surge surely won him some first-place votes. Last year, Karlsson finished second to Drew Doughty in the voting.

As for the Vezina Trophy, Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is favored (1/4) to win for a second time. But Washington’s Braden Holtby has an outside shot at 11/5.

The Jack Adams Award for best head coach could be a close race. Bovada has Toronto’s Mike Babcock as the 5/7 favorite, followed by Columbus’ John Tortorella (9/4) and Edmonton’s Todd McLellan (11/4).

Finally, there’s the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward. Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler is the 5/7 favorite, followed by Boston’s Patrice Bergeron (7/4) and Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu (15/4).

