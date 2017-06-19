PHT Morning Skate: Top 12 surprises on NHL protection lists

–The Puck Daddy blog looks at 12 expansion surprises from the unveiling of each team’s protection lists. The Wild kept Jason Zucker over Eric Staal, the Islanders exposed five defensemen and the Blues protected Ryan Reaves (for some reason). (Yahoo)

–Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin attended an event to promote the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and he got to meet legendary soccer star Pele. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)

–Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark got married over the weekend. He and his bride actually wore goalie masks during their wedding day. (Linus Ullmark on Instagram)

–The New York Rangers may have bought out Dan Girardi last week, but his decade in the Big Apple was memorable for many reasons. Girardi put his body on the line every time he hit the ice. Although he’s slowed down over the last few years, Girardi deserves a lot of credit for the career he was able to put together in New York. (New York Post)

–On Sunday, we found out who the Vegas Golden Knights would be able to select in the upcoming expansion draft, as each team unveiled their protection lists. Here are the top seven goalies available for them to take, according to The Score. It’s not surprising to see Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on the list, but not many people expected Petr Mrazek to be available. There’s also a couple of intriguing backup goalies. (The Score)

–Speaking of goalies available in the expansion draft, it’s safe to say Roberto Luongo isn’t interested in being claimed by Vegas: