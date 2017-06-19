NHL to reveal 2017-18 schedule on Thursday

Alex Ovechkin thought the NHL was bluffing about not going to the 2018 Olympics.
“Next year’s schedule is not out there yet,” the Russian superstar said in April after the league announced its intention to finalize the schedule without any break for the Games in South Korea.
After all, four years ago, the NHL delayed the release of the 2013-14 schedule before striking a deal to send NHLers to Sochi.
Alas, the 2017-18 schedule will be out there Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. The reveal will be televised by NHL Network, the league announced today.
It will be hard to strike an Olympic deal after that. All the arenas will be booked, and teams will start planning their trips and reserving their hotels, if they haven’t started already.
In other words, it may really be time for everyone to accept that, for the first time since 1994, the Winter Olympics won’t have NHLers in it.
The Washington Capitals may have more than one opening on the blue line for next season, which could present an opportunity for prospect defenseman Madison Bowey.
Taken in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bowey has spent the last two seasons with Hershey in the American Hockey League, and could make the jump to the Capitals roster next season.
Washington currently has two pending unrestricted free agent defensemen in Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk. Nate Schmidt, who had a strong playoff once he entered the lineup, was left unprotected in the expansion draft and may provide a nice pick-up for Vegas.
Depending on who returns, it could open the door for the 22-year-old Bowey.
Bowey’s 2016-17 season — his second in the AHL — was derailed by an ankle injury in December. He was held to just 34 regular season games with three goals and 14 points. He then appeared in 10 postseason games, with four points, and it appears his play in the minors had already left a favorable impression on the Capitals’ brass.
After losing in the second round yet again, the Capitals face an interesting offseason. They have five pending UFAs, and although the salary cap did increase to $75 million for next season, they also need to give priority to their pending restricted free agents like Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has already indicated there will be something of a youth movement in Washington for next season.
“We’re going to be getting younger, our prospects are developing and they’re going to take a bigger role,” he said, per the Washington Post. “It’s just going to be a different feel to it, I think.”
It does not sound like Shane Doan‘s departure from the Arizona Coyotes was wholly amicable.
Doan did not release a statement via the Coyotes when the club broke the news Monday afternoon.
His agent, Terry Bross, then called the team’s decision a “very sad day for Arizona hockey.”
“Shane is ready to enter the free-agent market and see where it goes,” Bross added, per Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports. “Time for him to get a shot at the Cup.”
Doan, of course, didn’t get much of a Stanley Cup shot during his final few years in Arizona. The Coyotes haven’t made the playoffs since 2012, and that was a source of frustration for the captain.
He didn’t love the idea to rebuild.
He didn’t enjoy the annual selloffs at the trade deadline.
But he stuck with them anyway, signing a one-year extension in 2016.
It’s possible that today’s decision was partly related to Andrew Barroway’s buyout of his minority partners, which was only completed last week.
According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, there were “various disputes” between the owners that the buyout would purportedly settle.
Perhaps what to do with Doan was one of those disputes.
Of note, it was Barroway — not GM John Chayka — who released the statement saying a new contract would not be offered to Doan.
Previous management had said that Doan would remain with the Coyotes “as long as he wants to stay with us.”
Tampa Bay has a backup for Andrei Vasilevskiy for the foreseeable future — per TSN, goalie Peter Budaj has signed a two-year, $2.05 million extension with an average annual cap hit of $1.025M.
A new deal was expected to be consummated. Last month, Bolts GM Steve Yzerman indicated the organization wanted to keep Budaj around after acquiring him at the deadline in the Ben Bishop-to-L.A. trade.
“We were very please with the finish to the season Peter had,” Yzerman said, in an interview with WDAE 620 radio. “We’d very much be interested in bringing him back.”
Budaj, 34, was one of the biggest surprises in the league last year. He was originally signed to be the Kings’ No. 3 netminder, but ascended to the starting job after an injury to Jonathan Quick and ineffective play from Jeff Zatkoff.
It was a noteworthy development for a guy that played exactly one game during the ’15-16 campaign, and was out of the NHL entirely the year prior. Budaj responded by going 30-21-3 this season, with a .915 save percentage and 2.18 GAA — most of it with the Kings.
After joining the Bolts, he started four times and won three games as the club made a frenetic late push for a playoff spot.
In terms of financials, Tampa Bay now has a very affordable one-two punch in goal, with Vasilevskiy entering the first of a three-year deal with a $3.5M cap hit. Collectively, Yzerman is now spending just $4.525 annually on goalies for the next two seasons.
As the Golden Knights continue to work at the expansion draft, Vegas may also be getting closer to bringing in another KHL scorer.
According to KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins, it appears the Golden Knights and Evgeny Dadonov have resumed contract talks, and it is likely the 28-year-old forward will play in Vegas next season.
Just over a month ago, reports surfaced that Vegas had interest in Dadonov. That would be quite an addition for the Golden Knights, who have already signed his St. Petersburg SKA teammate Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason.
A third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2007, Dadonov has spent time in the NHL and AHL, playing a total of 55 games for the Panthers, before he left for Europe for the 2012-13 season.
He has since gone on to light up the KHL, with 30 goals and 66 points in 53 games last season, finishing fifth in the league in overall scoring, as both he and Shipachyov were among the top point producers on a loaded St. Petersburg squad.
The Golden Knights will reveal their roster from the expansion draft on Wednesday. General manager George McPhee has a variety of different options at all positions, but he also has the power to make trades with other NHL clubs in order for those teams to not lose certain players from their unprotected lists.
McPhee said that Monday is the last day to make trades with Vegas. Of course, going beyond the NHL to help build his roster for next season and beyond could be a beneficial move, too.