Milan Lucic ‘would definitely love’ to become a GM one day

Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic still has six years remaining on his current contract, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t though about life after hockey.

After he retires, Lucic said he’ll want to spend some time with his family. Once he does that, his goal is to become an NHL general manager.

“I definitely love everything that goes into putting a team together,” said Lucic, per the Vancouver Sun.

“It’s something that you think about. I would definitely love to get back into the management side of things one day.”

It’s an interesting thought. Many players have been able to make the transition from player to management. Look at the job Steve Yzerman’s done with the Tampa Bay Lightning, or what Marc Bergevin is doing with Montreal.

As much as being a GM interests Lucic, the possibility of him stepping behind the bench doesn’t intrigue him at all.

“I’m not a video watcher,” said the Oilers forward. “I’ve had coaches even tell me that they want me to watch more video than I do. And the hours that coaches put in are more than the players. I can’t see myself doing that (getting into coaching).”