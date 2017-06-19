Evander Kane hopes he’s still in Buffalo next season

Evander Kane has heard the rumors, and knows he could be traded.
But in an interview Friday with the Vancouver Province, the Buffalo Sabres winger said he isn’t hoping for another change of scenery.
“I’m getting prepared to start another NHL season,” said Kane. “Hopefully it’s in Buffalo.”
Kane has one year left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent. Still only 25, and coming off a 28-goal season, he won’t be cheap for the Sabres to keep.
On top of that, Kane could be used as a chip to bolster Buffalo’s much-maligned blue line. And with the charges from last summer’s bar incident having been dropped, his trade value may be higher than it’s been in quite some time.
Kane is eligible to sign an extension with the Sabres on July 1. That could be the moment of truth for both sides.
Nico Hischier (C)
Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 179 pounds Shoots: Left
Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
Country: Switzerland
NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 2 North American skater
Kennedy says: “If you just saw Hischier at the World Junior Championship, you’d still be impressed (he almost beat Team USA in the quarterfinal by himself), but he also had an excellent year in the QMJHL. The Swiss import took a very young Mooseheads team onto his shoulders and spirited them into the playoffs, where they gave heavy favorites Rouyn-Noranda all the Huskies could handle.
“Hischier’s skill, hockey IQ and quickness all make him hard to handle in the offensive zone, much like a former Halifax star: Jonathan Drouin.
“The most exciting part about Hischier is that his ascent has been so rapid. Could he work his way into an NHL lineup straight from the draft? Well, considering he does nothing but exceed expectations, why not?”
Congratulations to Kevin Collins, Jack Parker, Ben Smith, Ron Wilson and Scott Young, all five of whom will be enshrined into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
From USA Hockey’s announcement:
Officiating at the highest levels of hockey for parts of four decades, Kevin Collins (Springfield, Mass.) became one of the game’s most respected officials, accumulating a résumé that includes more than 2,000 NHL games as a linesman. His 296 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs rank as the most by an American official.
…
A legendary figure in American hockey, Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) coached 1,484 games at the NCAA Division I level with Boston University over 40 seasons and won 897 of them, amassing a .643 winning percentage, three national championships, 11 conference titles and 21 Beanpot Tournament crowns.
…
Ben Smith (Gloucester, Mass.) served as head coach of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team in 1998, 2002 and 2006, leading Team USA to the first-ever gold medal in women’s hockey at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games
…
Ron Wilson (Bluffton, S.C.), the all-time winningest American head coach in National Hockey League history, amassed 648 regular-season coaching victories, 48 wins in the Stanley Cup playoffs and an Eastern Conference championship with the Washington Capitals in 1998. On four occasions, Wilson piloted his teams to more than 100 regular-season points.
…
Scott Young (Clinton, Mass.) spent 17 successful seasons playing in the National Hockey League, winning two Stanley Cup championships (1991-Pittsburgh, 1996-Colorado) while amassing 342 goals and 415 assists in 1,181 regular-season games. The former Boston University Terrier ranks No. 15 among all American players in NHL games played, No. 12 in goals and No. 20 in points.
The Class of 2017 will be inducted later this year. The date of the ceremony will be announced during the summer.
Mike Smith is 35 years old and hasn’t put up super impressive numbers for a few years now.
But according to Calgary’s general manager, Smith was the best goalie the Flames could’ve got
“Mike Smith is not a consolation prize,” said Brad Treliving, per the Calgary Sun. “We scoured the market and looked at every goaltender out there and we felt this was the best fit.”
And yet, there have been reports that the Flames pursued Ben Bishop, who went to Dallas, and Marc-Andre Fleury, who’s apparently off to Vegas. Hearing those reports, one naturally wonders where Smith ranked on Treliving’s initial list.
Granted, Smith is only signed for two more years, and the Coyotes are retaining a quarter of his $5.7 million cap hit. So if he doesn’t work out, it’s not like the situation Dallas will be in if Bishop’s six-year, $29 million contract turns into an anchor.
Still, after making it back to the playoffs in 2017, the Flames should enter next season with reasonably high expectations.
There’s also a certain level of urgency, what with their captain and best defenseman, Mark Giordano, turning 34 in October.
In other words, the Flames’ goaltending better be good next season. Otherwise, it’s going to get quite uncomfortable for Treliving.
Like we’ve done in the past, we’re profiling top prospects who may hear their names called in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
And, for the second year in a row, we’re featuring special guest analysis from Ryan Kennedy, associate senior writer and prospect expert at The Hockey News.
Nolan Patrick (C)
Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 199 pounds Shoots: Right
Team: Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Country: Canada
NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 North American skater
Kennedy says: “A rash of injuries in the past year and a half kept the Nolan Patrick Watch in limbo a lot, though he did compete in the CHL Top Prospects Game this season.
“A late birthday who missed the 2016 draft cutoff by days, he’ll come into the NHL as a 19-year-old and has the size and two-way game to earn his keep. Patrick is not on the same level as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, but he does have the pedigree to be a pretty good NHLer – think Aaron Ekblad’s impact, but playing an Eric Staal kind of game.
“Both his dad (Steve Patrick) and uncle (James Patrick) played in the NHL and Nolan is a safe bet to continue the lineage.”
