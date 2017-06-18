Getty

Vegas GM to teams fearing expansion draft: ‘Negotiate your way out of this’

2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 18, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

When you consider side deals, the available players listed, and even the underrated route of free agency, the Vegas Golden Knights enjoy a bounty of options to lay down an impressive foundation. And you can almost hear GM George McPhee cackle in the distance.

McPhee provided some fascinating food for thought in his press conference following the league’s announcement of all 30 teams’ available and protected players.

“We can put a competitive team on the ice and accumulate draft picks,” McPhee said. “We really like what we’re looking at right now.”

The experienced executive calls this the most fun he’s had in hockey, and it’s easy to see why.

McPhee almost seems like a shark smelling blood. So, what can a quivering GM do?

Well, the phone lines are open …

“You can negotiate your way out of this if you wish,” McPhee said, via the AP’s Stephen Whyno. “Every team in this league has a chance to protect their roster.”

Indeed, he mentioned that the Golden Knights won’t make a claim until they speak to every team.

Now, it was predictable that the Golden Knights would have some options. Still, as Saturday’s trade freeze approached, one excepted NHL teams do make a lot of moves to protect as many valuable assets as possible. There was some maneuvering, but really, the ball is in Vegas’ court more than even McPhee expected.

Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal expects the Golden Knights to tread delicately in free agency. Along with that possibility, it’s important to note that this team is still limited to plucking one player from each roster, although there are hypothetical scenarios where they might yield creative combinations via trades.

The point is that the Golden Knights seem happy with the cards they’ve been dealt … and that they’re open for business.

Buyers beware.

Reports: NHL salary cap will be $75M for 2017-18 season

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 18, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

As expected, the NHL’s salary cap ceiling will be $75 million for the 2017-18 season, according to a variety of reporters including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston.

The cap floor – aka the minimum total cap hit a team can carry – will reportedly come in at $55.4 million.

Most obviously, this is a boon for contending teams, particularly ones with tight salary cap situations like the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and (eternally) Chicago Blackhawks.

Naturally, it also should be fruitful for free agents, especially unrestricted ones. Kevin Shattenkirk, T.J. Oshie, Alex Radulov, Joe Thornton, and even Ilya Kovalchuk are probably elated by this news.

On the other hand, budget teams might strain … or perhaps fight with the Vegas Golden Knights to take contracts that are heavier on cap hits and lighter on salary?

There’s also the question of escrow, which is an important matter to players while being a dry and super-boring issue for the rest of us.

Overall, if you’re into off-season stories, this is a big plus. With the expansion draft coming, this could be the most exciting hockey summer in ages.

Wild could lose Dumba, Staal or Scandella in Vegas expansion draft

Getty
10 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 18, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Look, every glance at a team’s available players for the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft comes with the caveat that there might be a “side deal” involved. Maybe tantalizing Player X won’t be on the table thanks to … well, the expansion draft equivalent to bribery.

Even with that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine the Minnesota Wild getting through this process without losing a key asset.

GM Chuck Fletcher rightly said that, ultimately, the team will only lose one player. That’s about as positive a spin as one could provide, as the exposed list includes revitalized forward Eric Staal along with promising defensemen Mathew Dumba and Marco Scandella.

Fletcher opted to protect the likes of Jason Zucker (a Vegas native) and Jonas Brodin. Here’s the full list:

MINNESOTA WILD

Available
Brady Brassart (F)
Patrick Cannone (F)
Ryan Carter (F)
Kurtis Gabriel (F)
Martin Hanzal (F)
Erik Haula (F)
Zack Mitchell (F)
Jordan Schroeder (F)
Eric Staal (F)
Chris Stewart (F)
Ryan White (F)
Victor Bartley (D)
Matt Dumba (D)
Christian Folin (D)
Guillaume Gelinas (D)
Alexander Gudbranson (D)
Gustav Olofsson (D)
Nate Prosser (D)
Marco Scandella (D)
Mike Weber (D)
Johan Gustafsson (G)
Darcy Kuemper (G)
Alex Stalock (G)

Protected
Charlie Coyle (F)
Mikael Granlund (F)
Mikko Koivu (F)
Nino Niederreiter (F)
Zach Parise (F)
Jason Pominville (F)
Jason Zucker (F)
Jonas Brodin (D)
Jared Spurgeon (D)
Ryan Suter (D)
Devan Dubnyk (G)

As you can see, Fletcher wasn’t able to work anything out with the likes of Jason Pominville, one of several skaters carrying a no-movement clause. Erik Haula and Darcy Kuemper are also under-the-radar options for the Golden Knights.

For what it’s worth, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo reports that the Wild haven’t arranged a deal with the Golden Knights. Fletcher still has until Wednesday to whisper the right things in Vegas GM George McPhee’s ear, but at the moment, it sounds like the Wild will lose a substantial piece.

If it ends up being Dumba or Scandella, it will be fascinating to compare their value over the years compared to Jonas Brodin, a player they essentially chose to protect instead.

Ducks don’t protect Manson or Vatanen, may have deal with Vegas

Getty
5 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 18, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee likely entertained multiple version of the question: “Am I better off picking that player or accepting the bounty that comes with picking a lesser one?”

The scenarios get even more interesting since, as of Sunday morning, the rest of the league knows which players are available and which ones are protected. With that in mind, the Golden Knights might be justified in serving as a “middle man” in getting valuable players and then flipping them for assets.

Yes, indeed: the hockey world is George McPhee’s oyster.

On paper, the Anaheim Ducks offer up absolutely tantalizing options in the expansion draft, especially considering how much value Sami Vatanen and/or Josh Manson could bring on the open market:

Honestly, one could have a lot of fun debating Vatanen or Manson … but it sounds like the Ducks worked out a “side deal” with the Golden Knights, according to the OC Register’s Eric Stephens.

For the most part, Anaheim’s depth is a blessing. The expansion draft presents one of those rare moments where that deep group of defensemen can be at least a bit of a curse.

We’ll see if the Ducks manage to pay their way out of the situation.

While we wait, it’s still fun to ponder: a) Vatanen vs. Manson and b) who you’d take if those two were off the table.

Yes, Predators expose Neal instead of Jarnkrok to expansion draft

Getty
5 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 18, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators indeed chose to protect Calle Jarnkrok instead of James Neal from the expansion draft, as Sunday’s list confirmed.

Once it became clear that GM David Poile hadn’t (yet?) convinced Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee to accept a trade not to take someone like Neal, there were questions about whether the Predators might make a move rather than losing a key asset for free.

Poile still has time to sweeten the deal for McPhee, but he wasn’t able to make a trade with any of the league’s other teams. At the moment, it certainly seems plausible that the Golden Knights might snatch Neal from Nashville.

Now, as painful as that prospect might be, Neal is 29 and carries a $5 million cap hit; if the Predators didn’t view him as part of the future beyond 2017-18, then this might be a lot like pulling off the Band-Aid a year early. It wouldn’t feel good, yet it might be the best option.

There’s also a question regarding whether the Golden Knights would want to take on an expensive deal for a player who may start to leave his prime once the team’s truly ready to compete.

Actually, the most intrigue might come with the question of who else is available. The NHL’s release listed speedy, intriguing forward Pontus Aberg as available, which was recently confirmed by the Tennessean’s Adam Vignan.

As interesting a debate as Jarnkrok vs. Neal might be, the Golden Knights now must face a similar choice in Neal vs. Aberg.

Do you go with a reasonably affordable source of a precious commodity in goals in Neal, even though he’s 29 and makes $5 million? Instead, might you aim for Aberg, an intriguing young talent in need of an RFA deal?

The Predators secured Jarnkrok, a 25-year-old carrying a bargain $2 million cap hit through 2021-22. Even if his ceiling might be a touch lower, the former Red Wings prospect showed that he can climb up the lineup when needed, as he excelled when Nashville called upon him to take an elevated role thanks to injuries during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Success often makes your key pieces that much more desirable, something the Predators are experiencing right now. If Poile can’t sweeten the deal to make McPhee take a lesser player, Nashville fans will wonder about Jarnkrok vs. Neal (vs. Aberg) for some time to come.