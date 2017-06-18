Reports: NHL salary cap will be $75M for 2017-18 season

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As expected, the NHL’s salary cap ceiling will be $75 million for the 2017-18 season, according to a variety of reporters including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston.

The cap floor – aka the minimum total cap hit a team can carry – will reportedly come in at $55.4 million.

Most obviously, this is a boon for contending teams, particularly ones with tight salary cap situations like the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and (eternally) Chicago Blackhawks.

Naturally, it also should be fruitful for free agents, especially unrestricted ones. Kevin Shattenkirk, T.J. Oshie, Alex Radulov, Joe Thornton, and even Ilya Kovalchuk are probably elated by this news.

On the other hand, budget teams might strain … or perhaps fight with the Vegas Golden Knights to take contracts that are heavier on cap hits and lighter on salary?

There’s also the question of escrow, which is an important matter to players while being a dry and super-boring issue for the rest of us.

Overall, if you’re into off-season stories, this is a big plus. With the expansion draft coming, this could be the most exciting hockey summer in ages.