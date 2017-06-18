Getty

Pending UFA Weal likes Philly, but ‘will listen to other opportunities also,’ says agent

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 18, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

Negotiations continue between the Philadelphia Flyers and pending unrestricted free agent forward Jordan Weal, who was left unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft.

That’s according to Weal’s agent J.P. Barry, in conversation with a couple of different Philadelphia media outlets on Sunday, as the available and protected player lists were made public.

Nothing really has changed over the last few days. Both sides still appear good on the length of a potential new deal, but are still talking dollars.

From CSN Philly:

Vegas can make an offer on the unrestricted free agent but indications are the Golden Knights aren’t leaning that way.

It’s possible Hextall already has an agreement in place with Vegas to lay off Weal for something else that’s coming in the week ahead (see full Flyers’ protected list).

Barry didn’t deny Sunday that he would like to better gauge Weal’s market value by waiting until July 1 but said his client is very happy as a Flyer and would prefer re-signing here.

“He likes Philly still and hopefully, we will still get a contract done before July 1,” Barry said.

In a report from Philly.com, Barry said: “Philly still looks like the best choice, but we will listen to other opportunities also, to be sure.”

Weal turned 25 years old in April, and has posted impressive numbers in the American Hockey League, including 70 points in 76 games three seasons ago. He had a nice offensive run to end this season with the Flyers, recording points in six of the last seven games.

He was on a one-year deal with an NHL-level salary of $650,000.

‘A huge sigh of relief’ — Beaulieu welcomes trade to Sabres before expansion draft freeze

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 18, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Understanding his days were numbered in Montreal, defenseman Nathan Beaulieu welcomed the trade that sent him to the Buffalo Sabres.

Aside from getting a fresh start with a Phil Housley-coached team placing a value on puck-moving defensemen, Beaulieu expressed relief he didn’t have to deal with the uncertainty of being exposed in the NHL’s expansion draft.

“It definitely took the stress level off me,” Beaulieu said during a conference call Sunday, a day after being traded. “Having that happen just before the (trade) freeze was a huge sigh of relief. And going to Buffalo was a bonus.”

The Sabres gave up a third-round pick in exchange for the 2011 first-round selection who completed his third full season in Montreal.

The deal was struck just before NHL teams were required to submit their protected lists for the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.

Though it’s unclear whether he would be selected by Vegas on Wednesday, the 24-year-old was certain the Canadiens would not have protected him. Buffalo, on the other hand, protected their new addition at the expense of exposing two more high-profile and higher-priced defensemen in Zach Bogosian and Josh Gorges.

Read more: NHL reveals all 30 teams’ available, protected player lists for expansion draft

The trade didn’t surprise Beaulieu, who sensed his future in Montreal was uncertain once his playing time began to diminish under coach Claude Julien. He was scratched twice in the final month of the regular season and also benched for Game 6 of a first-round playoff series in which the Canadiens were eliminated by the New York Rangers in April.

Despite his inconsistencies, Beaulieu had career-bests with four goals and 28 points in 74 games, while averaging 19-1/2 minutes of ice time.

In Buffalo, he will be given the opportunity to play a top-four role on a team retooling its defense under Housley , who was hired on Thursday. Housley spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach in Nashville, where the Hall-of-Famer was credited for overseeing the Predators’ speedy and play-making defensive unit which included P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

Though he’s not familiar with Housley, Beaulieu believes he’s better suited to play in Buffalo as opposed to Montreal, which favored its defensemen playing a more rugged style.

“I’ve got a huge opportunity to re-grow my game with a guy who played the game similarly to the way I would like to play it,” Beaulieu said, noting he also had a brief chat with Housley following the trade.

He declined to say whether he bore any grudges toward the Canadiens.

“I’m not going to get into too much about Montreal,” said Beaulieu, who grew up in southern Ontario, about a 2-1/2-hour drive from Buffalo. “I’m focused on Buffalo.”

 

Poll: What’s the biggest surprise from available, protected expansion draft lists?

Getty
4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 18, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Well, it’s been quite a day. And the intrigue of the expansion draft is far from over, with speculation about the possibility of numerous side deals running rampant.

There was plenty of reaction from around the hockey world on Sunday at the release of the available and protected lists submitted by NHL clubs ahead of the expansion draft.

Of course, there were some surprises, and we welcome your opinion on what may have been the biggest of the day.

Have an idea that’s not on the list? Write in your submissions in the comments section.

After breakout 30-goal season, Marchessault among surprises left unprotected in expansion draft

Getty
6 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 18, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

Jonathan Marchessault provided terrific value for the Florida Panthers last season. So yeah, it was a little surprising to see the 26-year-old forward left unprotected for the upcoming expansion draft.

The Panthers opted to go with eight skaters — four forwards and four defenseman — in their protected list, exposing Marchessault, who could be an intriguing option for Vegas as it builds its group of forwards.

He broke out last season in Florida, scoring 30 goals. His previous career best was seven in 45 games the previous season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also finished the 2016-17 campaign with 51 points — while playing on a two-year contract that has a very, very affordable cap hit of $750,000.

He’s a pending unrestricted free agent following next season.

More from Puck Daddy:

Don’t you have to find a way to protect Jonathan Marchessault, after the season he had and with his contract? The Panthers opted to protect four defensemen, including Alex Petrovic and Mark Pysyk, and left their 30-goal forward exposed for … reasons? Maybe a side deal is in order. Or maybe they just assume that the Knights will take Jason Demers instead.

There have been rumblings that perhaps Marchessault could soon find himself hitting the trade market. At least based on the lists made public Sunday, he’s now available to Vegas, and could be quite a bargain next season for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has plenty of options in net to select from — and perhaps flip — in expansion draft

Getty
14 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 18, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

The unprotected lists are out there for George McPhee and the Vegas Golden Knights.

While there is immense curiosity to see which players they select and what kind of side deals they make with other clubs, one area to keep an eye on will be goaltending.

There are certainly plenty of options available for McPhee — not just to ice a capable goaltending duo for the upcoming season, but to perhaps pick and then flip in order to gain younger assets and/or draft picks to help really kickstart the future growth of that franchise.

It’s no surprise that Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins was left unprotected, with the rise of Matt Murray as a two-time Stanley Cup champion between the pipes by the age of 23.

What may have been surprising on Sunday, however, was that the Detroit Red Wings opted to protect Jimmy Howard instead of Petr Mrazek, despite the latter being eight years younger and currently about $1.2 million cheaper.

Other notable goalies left unprotected:

Antti Raanta

Roberto Luongo

Philipp Grubauer

Joonas Korpisalo

Calvin Pickard

Aaron Dell

The Golden Knights must take three goalies in the expansion draft. But they can also take more than that if they choose, and it’s been widely suggested that if they select more than three goalies, Vegas can then swing that surplus of netminders into potential trade chips.

McPhee has essentially indicated he’s open for business, giving teams the opportunity to “negotiate your way out of this if you wish.” That’s the sound of one general manager holding all the cards in this process.

We’ve already seen an active goalie market this offseason. The Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes made moves earlier on to improve their goaltending for the upcoming season. The Calgary Flames were the latest to get in on the action, acquiring Mike Smith and sending pending unrestricted free agent Chad Johnson to the Coyotes.

Like a scramble in the crease, the goalie market could become even more frantic by the time the expansion draft is over.