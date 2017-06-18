Pending UFA Weal likes Philly, but ‘will listen to other opportunities also,’ says agent

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Negotiations continue between the Philadelphia Flyers and pending unrestricted free agent forward Jordan Weal, who was left unprotected in the upcoming expansion draft.

That’s according to Weal’s agent J.P. Barry, in conversation with a couple of different Philadelphia media outlets on Sunday, as the available and protected player lists were made public.

Nothing really has changed over the last few days. Both sides still appear good on the length of a potential new deal, but are still talking dollars.

From CSN Philly:

Vegas can make an offer on the unrestricted free agent but indications are the Golden Knights aren’t leaning that way.

It’s possible Hextall already has an agreement in place with Vegas to lay off Weal for something else that’s coming in the week ahead (see full Flyers’ protected list).

Barry didn’t deny Sunday that he would like to better gauge Weal’s market value by waiting until July 1 but said his client is very happy as a Flyer and would prefer re-signing here.

“He likes Philly still and hopefully, we will still get a contract done before July 1,” Barry said.

In a report from Philly.com, Barry said: “Philly still looks like the best choice, but we will listen to other opportunities also, to be sure.”

With an early window to deal with pending UFA's. Jordan Weal might be of interest to VGK. 25 yr old had a strong finish in Philly… — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2017

Weal turned 25 years old in April, and has posted impressive numbers in the American Hockey League, including 70 points in 76 games three seasons ago. He had a nice offensive run to end this season with the Flyers, recording points in six of the last seven games.

He was on a one-year deal with an NHL-level salary of $650,000.