Werenski has started summer training after season-ending facial fracture

Zach Werenski‘s postseason came to a premature end due to a facial fracture suffered during the opening round versus Pittsburgh.
However, there is good news concerning the Calder Trophy finalist.
Werenski told NHL.com that he received medical clearance two weeks ago and has resumed his offseason on-ice and off-ice workouts.
“I sat around four to five weeks (after being injured),” Werenski said. “That was a little bit different but that’s what the trainers were telling me, ‘just take more time off this year, you played a lot of games.’ So it worked out well that I had a reason to sit home and do nothing.
“I’ve started doing my workout program. I was itching to get back at it, so I had to get out on the ice too and work on some things. I’ve hopped out there quite a bit just working on some skills, shooting, doing some stick handling. Nothing too crazy.”
Werenski took a puck to the face in Game 3 against the Penguins, resulting in a fractured orbital bone.
The 19-year-old defenseman shared a grisly photo of the bloodshed — stitches and a scar under his right eye, which was almost completely swollen shut and black — from his Twitter account, but ultimately couldn’t return to the series because of his injury.
That ended an impressive season for Werenski, who is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie after scoring 11 goals and 47 points in 78 regular season games. He led all Columbus defensemen in points. He’s up for the award against Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine.