Welcome Jonathan Marchessault to the trade rumor mill

And this is what Vegas can to do people.

Per Sportsnet, Florida forward Jonathan Marchessault may soon hit the trade market, as the Panthers are caught in a protection issue for the upcoming expansion draft.

Marchessault, 26, is a coveted asset the Panthers would love to keep. He’s on a great contract — heading into the last of a two-year, $1.5 million deal with a $750,000 cap hit — and provides terrific value for the money. Marchessault led the team in goals last year, with 30, and finished tied with Connor McDavid for 25th in the league.

There have been rumblings Florida was facing some issues about who to protect from the Golden Knights. There were reports the club asked veteran d-man Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement clause, though those rumblings were eventually shot down.

Florida may be loathe to lose a defenseman — potentially Mark Pysyk or Jason Demers — so perhaps that’s coming into play. It’s also worth noting the club does have a wealth of offensive talent up front, especially with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, and it’s expected Jaromir Jagr will be back in the fold once the dust settles on expansion.

Finally, there’s what Florida could get in return. There’s no denying Marchessault has major value across the league, especially with his contract.