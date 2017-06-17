Getty

Trade: Habs ship Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for draft pick

By Joey AlfieriJun 17, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

For the second time this week, the Montreal Canadiens have traded away a young defenseman.

After shipping Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin, Montreal has now traded away Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017 (68th overall).

Over the last few days, there was plenty of chatter about the Habs looking to move Beaulieu before today’s 3:00 p.m. ET roster freeze.

He opened the season as Shea Weber‘s partner on the top defense pairing, but quickly found himself lower on the depth chart. In the Canadiens’ final playoff game of the year (Game 6 against the New York Rangers), head coach Claude Julien made Beaulieu a healthy scratch, which was pretty telling.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Beaulieu said of being a healthy scratch against New York, per the Montreal Gazette. “A lot of positives coming out of this year, though. It’s s—– the way it ended, but try to find some positives going into the summer is the best way to look at the situation.”

Despite struggling with consistency, he still managed to set career-highs in goals (4) and points (28) in 2016-17.

The return appears to be underwhelming, but it allows the Canadiens to get something for Beaulieu, while (likely) protecting Jordie Benn, who’s on a team-friendly contract ($1.1 million AAV).

Trade: Flames acquire Mike Smith from Coyotes, likely ending Fleury pursuit

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

Update: The Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes confirmed the trade.

Brad Treliving’s latest attempt to solve Calgary’s goalie situation might feature a familiar face.

Per Sportsnet, the Flames and Coyotes are working on a deal that would see netminder Mike Smith head to Calgary. If so, it’d be a reunion of sorts — Treliving was Don Maloney’s assistant GM in Arizona, most notably when Smith inked a six-year extension back in 2013.

It’s been confirmed by multiple outlets including TSN’s Bob McKenzie and the Arizona Republic’s Sarah McLellan.

The Flames’ side

Arizona retains 25 percent of Mike Smith’s salary, according to McKenzie. Smith enters 2017-18 as Calgary’s expected starter, and this likely takes the Flames out of the Marc-Andre Fleury bidding war.

Coyotes’ side

The Coyotes receive prospect Brandon Hickey, a conditional third-rounder and the rights to goalie Chad Johnson. McLellan has more:

More on Smith

Smith, 35, posted a .914 save percentage this season after facing the sixth highest amount of shots against (1,819) among all NHL goalies. And that came in just 55 games played, indicative of the young and rebuilding team Smith was playing behind.

The veteran netminder is entering the fifth year of the aforementioned six-year, $34 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.666 million. If the Coyotes indeed retain 25 percent of his cap hit, the Flames would be on the hook for approximately $4.25 million for the next two seasons.

Smith’s name surfaced in rumors earlier this month. Arizona GM John Chayka later responded to the trade speculation, per Arizona Sports. He spoke highly of Smith, but seemed open to the idea of a possible trade — provided the return is to his liking.

“If it’s being viewed as me making Mike available and starting a bidding war, that’s not the case,” said Chayka. “We’re taking calls on players every year. I don’t think anyone is untradeable but like we talked about last year with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, he’s up as high on that list as anyone.”

As mentioned above, Calgary has been looking for the right fit in net for quite some time. Since Treliving came on board in 2014, the club has used Jonas Hiller, Karri Ramo, Joni Ortio, Niklas Backstrom, Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott, all with limited success.

Johnson and Elliott are both currently unrestricted free agents.

If this deal goes through, Smith would be a “bridge” option to hold down the starting gig until one of Calgary’s good young goalie prospects — Jon Gillies, Mason McDonald or Tyler Parsons — is ready to compete at the NHL level.

Report: Jets get big break, Enstrom waives NMC for expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday, as defenseman Tobias Enstrom waived his no-move clause to help the team regarding the expansion draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This means that Winnipeg won’t need to protect Enstrom, whose $5.75 million cap hit runs through 2017-18.

This doesn’t mean that the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to scoop the aging defenseman up, mind you. Even beyond his pricey deal, injuries are a huge concern for Enstrom. It would be surprising if Golden Knights GM George McPhee views him as a player to target.

Instead, this move allows the Jets to protect the players they want in a more team-friendly way, likely choosing an option where they protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.

As Arctic Ice Hockey discussed, Enstrom’s compliance likely makes it easier for Winnipeg to keep Tyler Myers and/or Mathieu Perreault.

One could probably equate Enstrom’s sacrifice to that of Marc-Andre Fleury, though the demand for the once-prolific offensive defenseman will fall well short of what we’d see for “The Flower.”

Either way, it’s a nice gesture from a blueliner who’s been with the franchise since the Atlanta Thrashers days.

NHL, NHLPA have ‘conceptual agreement’ on Despres buyout

By Mike HalfordJun 17, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Yesterday, Anaheim announced it was waiving d-man Simon Despres for buyout purposes — which raised a few eyebrows, given Despres was sidelined for nearly all of last year with concussion problems.

There are rules that prohibit buying out contracts of injured players. But now it appears as though both the NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement on the Despres situation.

From the O.C. Register:

“There have been a number of unique aspects related to Mr. Despres’ situation and we and the Players’ Association have worked together to help define the appropriate collectively bargained rules that can be applied to his contract,” Daly wrote in an e-mail. “We now have a conceptual agreement on treatment and we are in the process of documenting that resolution.”

The union has apparently signed off on it, with NHLPA spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon saying, “The NHLPA is engaged in settlement discussions with the NHL regarding Simon Despres contract and the parties hope to have this matter resolved soon.”

Despres, 25, has missed 131 games over the last two years combined while dealing with concussion problems, and suited up for just one contest in ’16-17.

Acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh two years ago, Despres had a good initial showing in Anaheim. He scored seven points in 16 playoff games during the ’15 postseason, averaging nearly 21 minutes per night. Ducks GM Bob Murray rewarded that showing with a five-year, $18 million extension — one that kicked in this past season, and carries a $3.7 million cap hit through 2021.

In October, Murray suggested that Despres’ career might be in jeopardy due to the aforementioned concussion problems.

“The Despres situation is one that is a very sensitive issue and it’s one that my whole goal hopefully is make it that Simon at the end of all this lives a happy, healthy, normal life,” Murray said, per ESPN. “It’s going to take some time before we get to that point. Really, it’s all I want to say at this time on that because it is sensitive and I feel real bad for Simon.”

The timing of this buyout is crucial for the budget-conscious Ducks. It was their last chance to get Despres for one-third of his contract:

Per the Register, Despres was activated from long-term injured during the playoffs but never participated in a team practice.

Welcome Jonathan Marchessault to the trade rumor mill

By Mike HalfordJun 17, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

And this is what Vegas can to do people.

Per Sportsnet, Florida forward Jonathan Marchessault may soon hit the trade market, as the Panthers are caught in a protection issue for the upcoming expansion draft.

Marchessault, 26, is a coveted asset the Panthers would love to keep. He’s on a great contract — heading into the last of a two-year, $1.5 million deal with a $750,000 cap hit — and provides terrific value for the money. Marchessault led the team in goals last year, with 30, and finished tied with Connor McDavid for 25th in the league.

There have been rumblings Florida was facing some issues about who to protect from the Golden Knights. There were reports the club asked veteran d-man Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement clause, though those rumblings were eventually shot down.

Florida may be loathe to lose a defenseman — potentially Mark Pysyk or Jason Demers — so perhaps that’s coming into play. It’s also worth noting the club does have a wealth of offensive talent up front, especially with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, and it’s expected Jaromir Jagr will be back in the fold once the dust settles on expansion.

Finally, there’s what Florida could get in return. There’s no denying Marchessault has major value across the league, especially with his contract.

 