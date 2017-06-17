Getty

The Wild didn’t make a move prior to trade freeze deadline

2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

With the expansion trade/waiver freeze approaching, the Wild was one of the intriguing teams to watch, given their surplus of defensemen — not to mention the fact they still don’t have a pick in the first two rounds of the NHL Entry Draft.

It had been previously reported that Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher had received “quality offers” for defensemen Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin. Yet, Minnesota didn’t make a move prior to the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday.

You’ll recall a couple of weeks ago, it was believed Minnesota and the Boston Bruins were involved in ongoing trade talks, and Brodin’s name had been floated out there as a possible fit in Boston, which had been in the market for a top-four puck-moving defenseman.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Leading into Saturday, the Wild had received interest in several players the past few weeks, especially Dumba, Brodin and, interestingly, Scandella. The Wild was in on trade talks with Tampa Bay on Jonathan Drouin and Montreal with Alex Galchenyuk. It’s unclear how deep into talks the Wild got with Montreal, but sources say the Canadiens especially wanted Scandella in a package. It’s very likely that’s a deal that Fletcher could not make happen unless he knew for a fact he could ensure Vegas would not take the exposed Brodin or Dumba. It’s believed McPhee wouldn’t make such a commitment before the deadline.

The deadline for teams to submit their protection lists is Saturday, at 5 p.m. ET. The expansion draft signing moratorium and trade/waiver freeze ends Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

Teams, however, can still talk trade with Vegas. That will include the Wild, per Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Devils acquire d-man Mirco Mueller from Sharks

Getty
5 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

The New Jersey Devils have added a young defenseman to their organization, acquiring Mirco Mueller from the San Jose Sharks.

The Devils also picked up the Sharks’ fifth-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft, in exchange for New Jersey’s second-round pick and fourth-round pick this year.

Mueller, who just turned 22 years old in March, was selected 18th overall by the Sharks in the 2013 NHL Draft. He’s played in 54 games for the Sharks, splitting his professional career so far between the NHL club and their minor league affiliate.

His play in the minors this past season had given the Sharks reason for optimism, with coach Pete DeBoer speaking highly of the prospect blue liner when he was recalled earlier in the year.

“All the reports out of the American League team were that that he’s been excellent,” said DeBoer in December. “I think he’s really taken a step maturity-wise as a player and as a kid this year. Everybody’s saying that he looks like he’s ready for full-time NHL duty. … He’s a guy that belongs up here.”

But, as a young and developing defenseman, gaining the trust of the coach through consistent stretches of play was also something DeBoer stressed upon Mueller as he went up and down between the NHL and AHL.

He’s also a pending restricted free agent, at the end of his entry-level deal.

Mueller becomes another former San Jose first-round pick to be traded. The Sharks also dealt Nikolay Goldobin to Vancouver prior to the trade deadline.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for Mirco to continue his development and with our organization’s depth on the blueline, an opportunity for us to acquire assets for the future,” said Sharks GM Doug Wilson.

Trade: Habs ship Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for draft pick

Getty
1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriJun 17, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

For the second time this week, the Montreal Canadiens have traded away a young defenseman.

After shipping Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin, Montreal has now traded away Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017 (68th overall).

Over the last few days, there was plenty of chatter about the Habs looking to move Beaulieu before today’s 3:00 p.m. ET roster freeze.

He opened the season as Shea Weber‘s partner on the top defense pairing, but quickly found himself lower on the depth chart. In the Canadiens’ final playoff game of the year (Game 6 against the New York Rangers), head coach Claude Julien made Beaulieu a healthy scratch, which was pretty telling.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Beaulieu said of being a healthy scratch against New York, per the Montreal Gazette. “A lot of positives coming out of this year, though. It’s s—– the way it ended, but try to find some positives going into the summer is the best way to look at the situation.”

Despite struggling with consistency, he still managed to set career-highs in goals (4) and points (28) in 2016-17.

The return appears to be underwhelming, but it allows the Canadiens to get something for Beaulieu, while (likely) protecting Jordie Benn, who’s on a team-friendly contract ($1.1 million AAV).

Trade: Flames acquire Mike Smith from Coyotes, likely ending Fleury pursuit

Getty
11 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

Update: The Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes confirmed the trade.

***

Brad Treliving’s latest attempt to solve Calgary’s goalie situation might feature a familiar face.

Per Sportsnet, the Flames and Coyotes are working on a deal that would see netminder Mike Smith head to Calgary. If so, it’d be a reunion of sorts — Treliving was Don Maloney’s assistant GM in Arizona, most notably when Smith inked a six-year extension back in 2013.

It’s been confirmed by multiple outlets including TSN’s Bob McKenzie and the Arizona Republic’s Sarah McLellan.

The Flames’ side

Arizona retains 25 percent of Mike Smith’s salary, according to McKenzie. Smith enters 2017-18 as Calgary’s expected starter, and this likely takes the Flames out of the Marc-Andre Fleury bidding war.

Coyotes’ side

The Coyotes receive prospect Brandon Hickey, a conditional third-rounder and the rights to goalie Chad Johnson. McLellan has more:

More on Smith

Smith, 35, posted a .914 save percentage this season after facing the sixth highest amount of shots against (1,819) among all NHL goalies. And that came in just 55 games played, indicative of the young and rebuilding team Smith was playing behind.

The veteran netminder is entering the fifth year of the aforementioned six-year, $34 million contract that has an annual cap hit of $5.666 million. If the Coyotes indeed retain 25 percent of his cap hit, the Flames would be on the hook for approximately $4.25 million for the next two seasons.

Smith’s name surfaced in rumors earlier this month. Arizona GM John Chayka later responded to the trade speculation, per Arizona Sports. He spoke highly of Smith, but seemed open to the idea of a possible trade — provided the return is to his liking.

“If it’s being viewed as me making Mike available and starting a bidding war, that’s not the case,” said Chayka. “We’re taking calls on players every year. I don’t think anyone is untradeable but like we talked about last year with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, he’s up as high on that list as anyone.”

As mentioned above, Calgary has been looking for the right fit in net for quite some time. Since Treliving came on board in 2014, the club has used Jonas Hiller, Karri Ramo, Joni Ortio, Niklas Backstrom, Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott, all with limited success.

Johnson and Elliott are both currently unrestricted free agents.

If this deal goes through, Smith would be a “bridge” option to hold down the starting gig until one of Calgary’s good young goalie prospects — Jon Gillies, Mason McDonald or Tyler Parsons — is ready to compete at the NHL level.

Report: Jets get big break, Enstrom waives NMC for expansion draft

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday, as defenseman Tobias Enstrom waived his no-move clause to help the team regarding the expansion draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This means that Winnipeg won’t need to protect Enstrom, whose $5.75 million cap hit runs through 2017-18.

This doesn’t mean that the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to scoop the aging defenseman up, mind you. Even beyond his pricey deal, injuries are a huge concern for Enstrom. It would be surprising if Golden Knights GM George McPhee views him as a player to target.

Instead, this move allows the Jets to protect the players they want in a more team-friendly way, likely choosing an option where they protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.

As Arctic Ice Hockey discussed, Enstrom’s compliance likely makes it easier for Winnipeg to keep Tyler Myers and/or Mathieu Perreault.

One could probably equate Enstrom’s sacrifice to that of Marc-Andre Fleury, though the demand for the once-prolific offensive defenseman will fall well short of what we’d see for “The Flower.”

Either way, it’s a nice gesture from a blueliner who’s been with the franchise since the Atlanta Thrashers days.