The Wild didn’t make a move prior to trade freeze deadline

With the expansion trade/waiver freeze approaching, the Wild was one of the intriguing teams to watch, given their surplus of defensemen — not to mention the fact they still don’t have a pick in the first two rounds of the NHL Entry Draft.

It had been previously reported that Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher had received “quality offers” for defensemen Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin. Yet, Minnesota didn’t make a move prior to the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday.

You’ll recall a couple of weeks ago, it was believed Minnesota and the Boston Bruins were involved in ongoing trade talks, and Brodin’s name had been floated out there as a possible fit in Boston, which had been in the market for a top-four puck-moving defenseman.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Leading into Saturday, the Wild had received interest in several players the past few weeks, especially Dumba, Brodin and, interestingly, Scandella. The Wild was in on trade talks with Tampa Bay on Jonathan Drouin and Montreal with Alex Galchenyuk. It’s unclear how deep into talks the Wild got with Montreal, but sources say the Canadiens especially wanted Scandella in a package. It’s very likely that’s a deal that Fletcher could not make happen unless he knew for a fact he could ensure Vegas would not take the exposed Brodin or Dumba. It’s believed McPhee wouldn’t make such a commitment before the deadline.



The deadline for teams to submit their protection lists is Saturday, at 5 p.m. ET. The expansion draft signing moratorium and trade/waiver freeze ends Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

Teams, however, can still talk trade with Vegas. That will include the Wild, per Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.