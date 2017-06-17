Getty

Stars lock up another young defenseman in Bystrom

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

Much of the focus is on teams gearing up for the expansion draft, but franchises could also get some signings in on Saturday. The Dallas Stars did just that with defensive prospect Ludwig Bystrom.

The team signed him to a one-year, two-way deal today. Dallas didn’t list the financial terms of the deal.

Bystrom, 22, was the 43rd pick of the 2012 NHL Draft. He’s been getting plenty of experience with the AHL’s Texas Stars, but considering the Stars’ deep pool of defensive prospects, Bystrom will likely see sparse work at the top level.

Granted, Bystrom still has time to develop, and the Stars could conceivably opt to clear out some of that depth for more NHL-ready pieces. At the moment, he’s likely to spend most of 2017-18 much like before: in the AHL.

Sounds like Coyotes GM John Chayka isn’t done dealing

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have made a couple of notable trades in the past 24 hours, and while the league’s trade/waiver freeze is in effect until Thursday, they may not be done dealing over the next few days and weeks.

After acquiring Nick Cousins from Philadelphia on Friday (read about it here) and trading goalie Mike Smith to Calgary (read about it here), the Coyotes are reportedly one of a number of teams interested in Rangers’ center Derek Stepan, and general manager John Chayka suggested Saturday there could be more moves to come.

“Until we determine exactly what we can do with these newly allocated resources, it’s still to be determined what the real return is in this trade,” said Chayka of the Smith deal during a conference call.

“This move wasn’t made in isolation. It was made to set up other moves to improve our club.”

Read more: Coyotes reportedly have ‘serious interest’ in Rangers’ Stepan

The Coyotes retained 25 per cent of Smith’s salary in the deal, and they now have about $30 million in cap space for next season — in addition to newly acquired prospects and assets from these most recent trades.

One of the offseason needs now for the Coyotes will be to shore up their goaltending, which they can tend to through the trade market — there have been a number of notable goalie deals this offseason — or free agency.

They acquired the rights to pending unrestricted free agent Chad Johnson in the Smith trade, and already have 25-year-old Louis Domingue under contract for one more season at just over $1 million before he’s slated to become a restricted free agent.

“In terms of a void, I think there’s lots of options out there. It’s something we’re obviously very active in right now and hopefully we can get a good goaltender in there that can help our group next year,” said Chayka.

Does that include the newly acquired Chad Johnson?

“I think it’s a possibility, just like I think there’s a lot of good goaltenders out there and from year to year, the variance is quite high. Sometimes, good goalies have bad years and average goalies have exceptional years,” said Chayka.

“I think Chad had a good career for himself as a back-up, had an excellent year, last year, and there’s a chance he could be a starter in this league. Right now, we’re just sorting through all the different options and he’d be one of them.”

Penguins promote Mike Buckley to goaltending coach

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost goaltending coach Mike Bales to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, but quickly filled the void by announcing the promotion of Mike Buckley.

Buckley goes from the Penguins’ goalie development coach, a position he held for the past four years to the goaltender coach in Mike Sullivan’s staff.

“We are excited to have Mike Buckley join the Pittsburgh staff,” said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford in a statement.

“He has tutored our young goalies, especially Matt Murray, for a number of years, making this a seamless transition for our group. We certainly appreciate the contributions from Mike Bales throughout his time with our club. He was invaluable to our team, and especially our goaltenders, during our Stanley Cup runs the past two seasons.”

Now, new details are emerging about how Bales’ time in Pittsburgh ended.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Suffice to say, Mike Bales was surprised when Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan pulled him into an office this past Thursday, the day after the team’s Stanley Cup parade, and told Bales he was out as the team’s goaltending coach.

“I wasn’t expecting that coming off two Cups in a row,” Bales explained in a phone interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Saturday night.

Interesting times for the Penguins as it concerns to their goaltending.

Werenski has started summer training after season-ending facial fracture

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

Zach Werenski‘s postseason came to a premature end due to a facial fracture suffered during the opening round versus Pittsburgh.

However, there is good news concerning the Calder Trophy finalist.

Werenski told NHL.com that he received medical clearance two weeks ago and has resumed his offseason on-ice and off-ice workouts.

“I sat around four to five weeks (after being injured),” Werenski said. “That was a little bit different but that’s what the trainers were telling me, ‘just take more time off this year, you played a lot of games.’ So it worked out well that I had a reason to sit home and do nothing.

“I’ve started doing my workout program. I was itching to get back at it, so I had to get out on the ice too and work on some things. I’ve hopped out there quite a bit just working on some skills, shooting, doing some stick handling. Nothing too crazy.”

Werenski took a puck to the face in Game 3 against the Penguins, resulting in a fractured orbital bone.

The 19-year-old defenseman shared a grisly photo of the bloodshed — stitches and a scar under his right eye, which was almost completely swollen shut and black — from his Twitter account, but ultimately couldn’t return to the series because of his injury.

That ended an impressive season for Werenski, who is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie after scoring 11 goals and 47 points in 78 regular season games. He led all Columbus defensemen in points. He’s up for the award against Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine.

Vegas GM McPhee holds all the cards leading to expansion draft

By Cam TuckerJun 17, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

George McPhee and the Vegas Golden Knights are open for business.  

The expansion draft trade/waiver freeze is now in effect until Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean the Golden Knights general manager can’t still work the phones in search of a deal (or deals) with other clubs.

Teams can still resume making trades with Vegas — and only Vegas — beginning tomorrow morning and through Wednesday, when the expansion draft takes place.

The Golden Knights took the step of releasing an update Saturday afternoon, stating that McPhee — called “the most powerful man in hockey” a few times today — is open to trade negotiations with every single NHL team to help those clubs not lose a player they left unprotected but would like to keep.

How sporting . . .

From the Golden Knights:

“The Golden Knights organization is very pleased with how the expansion draft process has gone so far, through the NHL trade freeze which took effect Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon PT. Now, General Manager George McPhee and his staff will continue to have discussions with the other 30 NHL clubs. Vegas has indicated that they will give all 30 clubs every opportunity to keep their rosters intact if they’d like. This means that before the Golden Knights claim a player off a team’s unprotected list, McPhee and his staff are willing to negotiate deals so the other clubs do not lose a player they would otherwise like to keep.”

Talk about holding all the cards.

The Golden Knights currently have seven picks in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, including No. 6 overall. But McPhee has suggested he’d like to acquire even more picks — 10 or 12 selections in each of two or three upcoming drafts would be ideal, he recently indicated to USA Today — in order to accelerate the growth of the franchise.

That would certainly help build the organization’s prospect talent pool for the future.

The Golden Knights have already been linked to a few potential deals. Possible trading partners have included the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks. It’s been reported that Nashville and Minnesota are also involved in discussions with McPhee.

The Blue Jackets may in fact pay a very steep price to keep the Golden Knights from selecting a player Columbus won’t be able to protect.

The deadline for Vegas to submit its expansion draft selections is Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The announcements of the Golden Knights’ selections will be made during the NHL Awards that same evening.