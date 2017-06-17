Getty

Report: Jets get big break, Enstrom waives NMC for expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday, as defenseman Tobias Enstrom waived his no-move clause to help the team regarding the expansion draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This means that Winnipeg won’t need to protect Enstrom, whose $5.75 million cap hit runs through 2017-18.

This doesn’t mean that the Vegas Golden Knights are likely to scoop the aging defenseman up, mind you. Even beyond his pricey deal, injuries are a huge concern for Enstrom. It would be surprising if Golden Knights GM George McPhee views him as a player to target.

Instead, this move allows the Jets to protect the players they want in a more team-friendly way, likely choosing an option where they protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.

As Arctic Ice Hockey discussed, Enstrom’s compliance likely makes it easier for Winnipeg to keep Tyler Myers and/or Mathieu Perreault.

One could probably equate Enstrom’s sacrifice to that of Marc-Andre Fleury, though the demand for the once-prolific offensive defenseman will fall well short of what we’d see for “The Flower.”

Either way, it’s a nice gesture from a blueliner who’s been with the franchise since the Atlanta Thrashers days.

NHL, NHLPA have ‘conceptual agreement’ on Despres buyout

By Mike HalfordJun 17, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Yesterday, Anaheim announced it was waiving d-man Simon Despres for buyout purposes — which raised a few eyebrows, given Despres was sidelined for nearly all of last year with concussion problems.

There are rules that prohibit buying out contracts of injured players. But now it appears as though both the NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement on the Despres situation.

From the O.C. Register:

“There have been a number of unique aspects related to Mr. Despres’ situation and we and the Players’ Association have worked together to help define the appropriate collectively bargained rules that can be applied to his contract,” Daly wrote in an e-mail. “We now have a conceptual agreement on treatment and we are in the process of documenting that resolution.”

The union has apparently signed off on it, with NHLPA spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon saying, “The NHLPA is engaged in settlement discussions with the NHL regarding Simon Despres contract and the parties hope to have this matter resolved soon.”

Despres, 25, has missed 131 games over the last two years combined while dealing with concussion problems, and suited up for just one contest in ’16-17.

Acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh two years ago, Despres had a good initial showing in Anaheim. He scored seven points in 16 playoff games during the ’15 postseason, averaging nearly 21 minutes per night. Ducks GM Bob Murray rewarded that showing with a five-year, $18 million extension — one that kicked in this past season, and carries a $3.7 million cap hit through 2021.

In October, Murray suggested that Despres’ career might be in jeopardy due to the aforementioned concussion problems.

“The Despres situation is one that is a very sensitive issue and it’s one that my whole goal hopefully is make it that Simon at the end of all this lives a happy, healthy, normal life,” Murray said, per ESPN. “It’s going to take some time before we get to that point. Really, it’s all I want to say at this time on that because it is sensitive and I feel real bad for Simon.”

The timing of this buyout is crucial for the budget-conscious Ducks. It was their last chance to get Despres for one-third of his contract:

Per the Register, Despres was activated from long-term injured during the playoffs but never participated in a team practice.

Welcome Jonathan Marchessault to the trade rumor mill

By Mike HalfordJun 17, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

And this is what Vegas can to do people.

Per Sportsnet, Florida forward Jonathan Marchessault may soon hit the trade market, as the Panthers are caught in a protection issue for the upcoming expansion draft.

Marchessault, 26, is a coveted asset the Panthers would love to keep. He’s on a great contract — heading into the last of a two-year, $1.5 million deal with a $750,000 cap hit — and provides terrific value for the money. Marchessault led the team in goals last year, with 30, and finished tied with Connor McDavid for 25th in the league.

There have been rumblings Florida was facing some issues about who to protect from the Golden Knights. There were reports the club asked veteran d-man Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement clause, though those rumblings were eventually shot down.

Florida may be loathe to lose a defenseman — potentially Mark Pysyk or Jason Demers — so perhaps that’s coming into play. It’s also worth noting the club does have a wealth of offensive talent up front, especially with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, and it’s expected Jaromir Jagr will be back in the fold once the dust settles on expansion.

Finally, there’s what Florida could get in return. There’s no denying Marchessault has major value across the league, especially with his contract.

 

Report: Predators struggle to avoid losing key player to expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

After a painful defeat in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators might end up being one of the biggest losers of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, too.

On Friday, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Predators GM David Poile hadn’t enjoyed success trying to entice Vegas GM George McPhee to lay off one of his unprotected players. With the deadline looming in a few hours – it’s at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday – TSN’s Darren Dreger updates that Poile still hasn’t had any luck.

MORE: Two (technically three) big expansion draft deadlines for Saturday.

The Predators are almost certain to protect their outstanding defensive quartet of P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm along with the rising to forward line of Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson, and Filip Forsberg. With that in mind, they can only protect one other forward, so it seems plausible that they’d risk losing one of James Neal or Calle Jarnkrok.

… Unless they could sweeten the deal for McPhee, which so far sounds unlikely.

It’s difficult to resist making this about McPhee getting “revenge” on Poile for the highway robbery trade that sent Martin Erat to the Washington Capitals and Forsberg to the Predators. Perhaps that has nothing to do with it … but maybe it has a little bit to do with it?

Tough calls

If Poile’s forced to choose between protecting Jarnkrok or Neal, there are reasons to consider both. Neal is a significant power forward who’s been reliable for at least 20 goals each season. His $5 million cap hit lasts through next season. Jarnkrok’s skills are a little subtler, yet he’s also locked up for quite some time at a cheap clip.

Naturally, Poile has a few more hours to adjust course.

He could trade one of Neal or Jarnkrok before the trade freeze to avoid losing an asset for nothing.

The Predators may also do something really bold to shake things up and instead protect only three defensemen, but it’s difficult to imagine the team making another franchise-defining move.

Even if they lose one of those players, the future still looks pretty bright for this franchise. Successful teams tend to lose supporting cast members, although the expansion draft would likely sting more than allowing a guy to leave via free agency.

Two big expansion draft deadlines today: Trade freeze, protected lists due

By James O'BrienJun 17, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

There are plenty of big days coming up as the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft rapidly approaches, but Saturday is one of the biggest so far.

The NHL is instituting two big deadlines regarding the expansion draft today:

Trade freeze: At 3 p.m. ET, all 30 of the teams outside of the Golden Knights must halt trades. There’s also an “expansion draft signing moratorium” for everyone except Vegas, but the trade freeze is most likely to generate some interesting moments today.

It’s believed that Golden Knights GM George McPhee already has some deals brewing that will give him picks (and more?) to guide his hand away from teams’ unprotected players.

Speaking of trades, it might take some time for rumors to turn into confirmations, at least when it comes to teams paying a ransom for the Golden Knights to take specific players.

Of course, today’s deadline is more about teams making deals between each other to avoid losing players, at least on its face.

Protected lists due: At 5 p.m. ET, every team except the Golden Knights must submit their list of protected players.

Fans will get a treat on Sunday, as 10 a.m. ET stands as the deadline for the league to “approve and simultaneously distribute” said protected lists.

As a reminder, here are the rules regarding who teams can protect:

Protected Lists
* Clubs will have two options for players they wish to protect in the Expansion Draft:

a) Seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender

b) Eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goaltender

* All players who have currently effective and continuing “No Movement” clauses at the time of the Expansion Draft (and who to decline to waive such clauses) must be protected (and will be counted toward their club’s applicable protection limits).

* All first- and second-year professionals, as well as all unsigned draft choices, will be exempt from selection (and will not be counted toward their club’s applicable protection limits).

Also, take an updated look at the remaining deadlines/key dates/etc. for the expansion draft (this might be friendlier to the eye).

Saturday, June 17 Commencement of the Expansion Draft Trade/Waiver Freeze for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Commencement of Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium on NHL SPCs for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Deadline for each Club to simultaneously submit its Protection List to Central Registry and the NHLPA (5 p.m. ET).

Sunday, June 18 Deadline for Central Registry to approve and simultaneously distribute the Protection Lists to all NHL Clubs (including the Expansion Club) and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).
 
Opening of the UFA/RFA Interview Period (only applies to Players who are available for selection in the Expansion Draft) for the Expansion Club only (10 a.m. ET).

Wednesday, June 21 Deadline for the Expansion Club to simultaneously submit its Expansion Draft Selections to Central Registry and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).

Deadline for the Expansion Club to submit SPCs for any pending UFA/RFAs who are selected by the Expansion Club and signed to a new contract (10 a.m. ET). The Expansion Club is permitted to sign a current or pending Free Agent on a Current Club’s list of Available Players during the period between 10:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, and 9:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, and in so doing will be deemed to have made its Expansion Draft selection from such Current Club. If the Expansion Club signs a Restricted Free Agent from the Available List of a Current Club during said period, the Current Club will not be entitled to any compensation from the Expansion Club.

Official distribution and announcement of the Expansion Club’s Selections in conjunction with the 2017 NHL Awards presented by T-Mobile (8 p.m. ET).

Thursday June, 22 Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium and Trade/Waiver Freeze are lifted (8 a.m. ET).

PHT will be here to guide you through what could be a wild ride.