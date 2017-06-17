Penguins promote Mike Buckley to goaltending coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost goaltending coach Mike Bales to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, but quickly filled the void by announcing the promotion of Mike Buckley.
Buckley goes from the Penguins’ goalie development coach, a position he held for the past four years to the goaltender coach in Mike Sullivan’s staff.
“We are excited to have Mike Buckley join the Pittsburgh staff,” said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford in a statement.
“He has tutored our young goalies, especially Matt Murray, for a number of years, making this a seamless transition for our group. We certainly appreciate the contributions from Mike Bales throughout his time with our club. He was invaluable to our team, and especially our goaltenders, during our Stanley Cup runs the past two seasons.”
Working as the goalie development coach allowed Buckley to help with the growth of Pittsburgh’s netminding prospects, including two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray.
Zach Werenski‘s postseason came to a premature end due to a facial fracture suffered during the opening round versus Pittsburgh.
However, there is good news concerning the Calder Trophy finalist.
Werenski told NHL.com that he received medical clearance two weeks ago and has resumed his offseason on-ice and off-ice workouts.
“I sat around four to five weeks (after being injured),” Werenski said. “That was a little bit different but that’s what the trainers were telling me, ‘just take more time off this year, you played a lot of games.’ So it worked out well that I had a reason to sit home and do nothing.
“I’ve started doing my workout program. I was itching to get back at it, so I had to get out on the ice too and work on some things. I’ve hopped out there quite a bit just working on some skills, shooting, doing some stick handling. Nothing too crazy.”
Werenski took a puck to the face in Game 3 against the Penguins, resulting in a fractured orbital bone.
The 19-year-old defenseman shared a grisly photo of the bloodshed — stitches and a scar under his right eye, which was almost completely swollen shut and black — from his Twitter account, but ultimately couldn’t return to the series because of his injury.
That ended an impressive season for Werenski, who is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie after scoring 11 goals and 47 points in 78 regular season games. He led all Columbus defensemen in points. He’s up for the award against Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine.
George McPhee and the Vegas Golden Knights are open for business.
The expansion draft trade/waiver freeze is now in effect until Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean the Golden Knights general manager can’t still work the phones in search of a deal (or deals) with other clubs.
Teams can still resume making trades with Vegas — and only Vegas — beginning tomorrow morning and through Wednesday, when the expansion draft takes place.
The Golden Knights took the step of releasing an update Saturday afternoon, stating that McPhee — called “the most powerful man in hockey” a few times today — is open to trade negotiations with every single NHL team to help those clubs not lose a player they left unprotected but would like to keep.
How sporting . . .
From the Golden Knights:
“The Golden Knights organization is very pleased with how the expansion draft process has gone so far, through the NHL trade freeze which took effect Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon PT. Now, General Manager George McPhee and his staff will continue to have discussions with the other 30 NHL clubs. Vegas has indicated that they will give all 30 clubs every opportunity to keep their rosters intact if they’d like. This means that before the Golden Knights claim a player off a team’s unprotected list, McPhee and his staff are willing to negotiate deals so the other clubs do not lose a player they would otherwise like to keep.”
Talk about holding all the cards.
The Golden Knights currently have seven picks in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, including No. 6 overall. But McPhee has suggested he’d like to acquire even more picks — 10 or 12 selections in each of two or three upcoming drafts would be ideal, he recently indicated to USA Today — in order to accelerate the growth of the franchise.
That would certainly help build the organization’s prospect talent pool for the future.
The Golden Knights have already been linked to a few potential deals. Possible trading partners have included the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks. It’s been reported that Nashville and Minnesota are also involved in discussions with McPhee.
The deadline for Vegas to submit its expansion draft selections is Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The announcements of the Golden Knights’ selections will be made during the NHL Awards that same evening.
The Washington Capitals have reportedly decided to go with the 7-3-1 option for their protected list ahead of the Vegas expansion draft.
That is according to Washington Post hockey writer Isabelle Khurshudyan, who expected the Capitals to protect Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky, Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov and goalie Braden Holtby.
No real surprises with that list.
All 30 NHL clubs had to submit a protected list by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday — just two hours after the trade/waiver freeze began.
That would expose defenseman Nate Schmidt to the expansion draft. A pending restricted free agent, Schmidt scored three goals and 17 points this season — both single season career bests for him. He entered the playoffs due to an injury to Karl Alzner and played 11 postseason games before Washington was eliminated.
Schmidt, 25, also thought, based on his performance in the postseason, that he would be able to take the next step toward becoming a top-four defenseman in Washington. And with two pending unrestricted free agent defensemen — Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk — the opportunity could still be there if Vegas doesn’t take him.
“I thought the playoffs were really good for me personally,” he told CSN Mid-Atlantic after a second-round exit versus Pittsburgh.
“I thought I could have brought a little bit more, especially in the last game. [But] I think that hopefully the management or the staff believes that I can make the next jump and move up to that ever elusive top-4.”
One of the first big decisions for new Kings GM Rob Blake has been made.
Per Mayor’s Manor, Los Angeles opted for the eight skaters and a goalie format for its expansion protection list: Forwards Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson; defensemen Drew Doughty, Jake Muzzin, Alec Martinez and Derek Forbort; and goalie Jonathan Quick.
That leaves two of the club’s highest-paid forwards available for selection by Las Vegas: Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik.
It’s not a huge surprise the two were exposed. Both have rather onerous contracts — Brown, 32, carries a $5.875 million cap hit through 2022, while Gaborik, 35, is locked in through 2021 at $4.875M per.
In April, L.A. announced that Gaborik underwent an “in-depth medical procedure for a chronic issue related to his left knee.” The surgery means he’ll be questionable for the start of training camp, and could miss some time to start the year. Gaborik struggled through this past season, scoring just 10 goals in 56 games while missing extensive time with a foot injury suffered at the World Cup.
Brown hasn’t experienced such health issues — he’s missed just two games over the last three years — but his production has tailed off. He posted back-to-back 11-goal seasons in ’14-15 and ’15-16 and, prior to this year, had his captaincy taken away and given to Kopitar.
The gritty winger did bounce back with improved numbers, scoring 14 goals and 36 points this season. But he’s clearly not the impact player he was earlier in his career.
Other notable Kings exposed include forwards Trevor Lewis, Jordan Nolan, Kyle Clifford and Nick Dowd. Andy Andreoff and Nick Shore are RFAs, while Jarome Iginla is an unrestricted free agent.
On defense, the Golden Knights could make a play for Brayden McNabb. The 26-year-old carries a $1.7 million cap hit appeared in 49 games last year, this after playing a career-high 81 in ’15-16. McNabb missed extensive time with a collarbone injury in ’16-17, and also sat as a healthy scratch.