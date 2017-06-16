Getty

Report: Ducks to waive Despres for buyout purposes

2 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 16, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Ducks GM Bob Murray was expected to be one of the busiest executives in the league this summer, due to his surplus of defensemen, salary cap restraints and the goal of signing Cam Fowler to an extension.

On Friday, Murray took a step towards alleviating one of those concerns.

The Ducks will waive d-man Simon Despres for buyout purposes, per Sportsnet. Despres, 25, has missed 131 games over the last two years combined while dealing with concussion problems, and suited up for just one contest in ’16-17.

Acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh two years ago, Despres had a good initial showing in Anaheim. He scored seven points in 16 playoff games during the ’15 postseason, averaging nearly 21 minutes per night. Murray rewarded that showing with a five-year, $18 million extension — one that kicked in this past season, and carries a $3.7 million cap hit through 2021.

In October, Murray suggested that Despres’ career might be in jeopardy due to the aforementioned concussion problems.

“The Despres situation is one that is a very sensitive issue and it’s one that my whole goal hopefully is make it that Simon at the end of all this lives a happy, healthy, normal life,” Murray said, per ESPN. “It’s going to take some time before we get to that point. Really, it’s all I want to say at this time on that because it is sensitive and I feel real bad for Simon.”

Per CapFriendly, the Despres buyout will be spread over eight years — running until 2025 — with an average cost of $662,600. It is worth noting that next season’s hit would be $1.26M, followed by two years of a cap credit.

Related: Expansion draft will force Ducks to make some big decisions

 

Oilers extend Khaira — two years, $1.35 million

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 16, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

Jujhar Khaira, Edmonton’s third-round pick at the 2012 draft, has inked a two-year deal to remain with the club through 2019, the team announced on Friday.

Per Sportsnet, it’s a $1.35 million pact with a $675,000 average annual cap hit.

Khaira, 22, has appeared in 25 games for the Oilers over the last two years. In doing so, he became just the third Indo-Canadian to play in the NHL — joining Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra — and scored his first career tally last season.

Khaira has prototypical power forward size — 6-foot-4, 219 pounds — and enjoyed a very solid scoring campaign with AHL Bakersfield last year, with 20 points in 27 games. It’s possible he’ll crack the Edmonton lineup to start next season, possibly as a bottom-six replacement for the departing Matt Hendricks.

Of course, he could also be Vegas-bound. It’s expected Edmonton will protect Leon Draisaitl, Milan Lucic, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jordan Eberle, Patrick Maroon, Zack Kassian and Mark Letestu under the 7-3-1 format, though things could change if a trade happens before tomorrow’s deadline.

Related: Oilers reportedly have offers on table for Eberle

Reminder: Key dates and rules before expansion draft

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 16, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

It’s going to be a hectic week in the NHL, to say the least.

As we’ve already written, a trade freeze goes into effect tomorrow afternoon for all 30 teams that aren’t the Vegas Golden Knights. Before then, we can expect to see some fairly big names traded. The Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams worth watching.

Sunday morning, all 30 teams’ protected lists will be distributed. Then there’ll be some more fun, as teams are still allowed to make trades with Vegas after the freeze.

So let’s say a team had to expose a player it really doesn’t want to lose in the expansion draft. A deal could be struck with Vegas to keep the Golden Knights from selecting said player. Those deals aren’t supposed to be made public until Wednesday evening, but leaks tend to happen.

Vegas is also allowed to interview and sign RFAs and UFAs that weren’t protected. If a player is signed, that player counts as the Golden Knights’ pick from that team. There’s no compensation for RFAs. 

Read more: Trades galore before expansion draft? 

Here all the deadlines and rules, per the league:

Reports: NHLPA to vote on $75 million salary cap

Getty
3 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 16, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

According to multiple reports, the NHLPA is expected to vote on a $75 million salary cap today.

If approved, it would raise the cap from its current level of $73 million; however, it would not quite match the $76 million figure that the league pegged in March.

It’s not clear how the union came up with the $75 million figure. It’s possible that only part of the five percent growth factor was used — say, 1.5 to 2.5 percent — with the addition of the Vegas Golden Knights making that more palatable for free agents.

There had been talk that the salary cap could remain flat for next season, as a way to address the players’ concerns about escrow.

“Obviously the higher the cap goes, the more exacerbated the escrow problem becomes,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said before the Stanley Cup Final. “Certainly our position with the players’ association has been that we’ll manage the cap tighter and keep it lower to try to address the escrow situation, if that’s your preference.”

Boucher ‘never really gave me the chance,’ says Neil

Getty
5 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 16, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

As we wrote earlier this week, Chris Neil‘s time with the Senators will end this summer after 16 years in the Canadian capital.

The veteran tough guy isn’t going quietly.

Neil had some words for Sens head coach Guy Boucher in discussing his departure with the Ottawa Citizen.

“I have a lot of respect for Randy [Lee, Sens assistant GM] and Pierre [Dorion, GM] … I think, if it was up to them, I’d be back,” Neil explained. “But they kind of put it in the coach’s hands and that had a lot to do with it. For whatever reason, Guy [Boucher] never really gave me the chance to show I can play.

“Even before I got hurt, I was a healthy scratch for a couple of games and I saw the writing on the wall.”

Neil, who turns 38 this weekend, appeared in just 53 games this year, averaging 7:34 TOI per. He was made a healthy scratch on a number of occasions, but also missed time with a broken finger.

In ’15-16, Neil had a much larger role in Ottawa under then-head coach Dave Cameron. Neil appeared in 80 games skating 9:18 per — but, of course, that Ottawa team finished fifth in the Atlantic Division, missed the playoffs, and Cameron was fired.

Under Boucher this season, Ottawa finished second in the Atlantic on the strength of 98 points, and advanced all the way to within one win of the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s likely Neil was speaking from an emotional place when he essentially called out Boucher. He’s spent his entire professional career with the organization, and departing is undoubtedly hard.

But it’s equally difficult to really call Boucher out for not giving Neil an opportunity. He probably gave Neil as much as he could, and was effusive in his praise of the enforcer’s presence during Ottawa’s second-round playoff win against the Rangers.

“He did a terrific job,” Boucher said of Neil, who roughed up New York’s Tanner Glass in Game 5.

 

 