Pens sign second-rounder Filip Gustavsson to entry-level deal

By Joey AlfieriJun 16, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Just days after winning the Stanley Cup, the Pittsburgh Penguins are back at work, as they’ve signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to capfriendly.com.

The deal comes with a cap hit of just over $775,000 if he’s in the NHL. He’ll earn $90,000 if he’s sent to the minors.

The Penguins drafted the 19-year-old in the second round (55th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

“He has tremendous rebound control and tremendous poise and mental toughness,” Penguins director of amateur scouting Randy Sexton said after last June’s draft, per the Pittsburgh Tribune. “He’s not as tall as Matt (Murray), but they move in a very similar fashion.”

Gustavsson has spent each of the last two years over in Sweden,where he played a handful of games for Lulea HF. In 2016-17, he played in 15 games and had a 4-10 record with 2.70 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage.

He also started one game for Sweden at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Expect some big trades before tomorrow’s freeze kicks in

By Jason BroughJun 16, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET, the 30 teams that aren’t the Vegas Golden Knights will not be allowed to trade with each other until the expansion draft has been completed.

It should make for an interesting Saturday, assuming not all the big trades are made today.

Before the freeze kicks in, teams that can’t protect a certain player will do their best to find him a new home, while teams with extra protection spots will try to fill them.

It’s a bit like a game of musical chairs. While there won’t be seats for every good player to sit, the 30 teams will at least make sure all the chairs are filled.

Let’s use Sami Vatanen as an example. Sorry, Golden Knights fans, but it’s unlikely Vegas will get the chance to pick the 26-year-old defenseman, even if the Ducks can’t protect him.

The more likely scenario is that Vatanen gets dealt to a team that does have a spot to protect him. (In a previous post, we listed New Jersey, Toronto, and Tampa Bay as possibilities.)

Stay tuned. This should be fun.

PHT Morning Skate: NHL beat writers conduct expansion mock draft

By Joey AlfieriJun 16, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Washington Post got a beat writer from each team to make a mock protection list for the respective clubs they cover. In this version of the mock draft, James Neal, Vladislav Namestnikov and Sami Vatanen all ended up in Las Vegas. (Washington Post)

–Big news out of Vegas, as the ice has finally been put down at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights have put together a photo album of the big day. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)

–Sticking with the Vegas theme, USA Today looks at five intriguing players that might be available for the expansion team. Jonas Brodin, Jimmy Howard and Calvin de Haan could all be targets for general manager George McPhee. (USA Today)

–Pens center Nick Bonino had the Stanley Cup yesterday and he brought it to Pittsburgh Steelers practice. Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said: “Not a lot of cities have that camaraderie or great bond between teams. You see their guys at our games; we are at their games.” (NHL.com)

–The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy takes a deeper look at a quality draft prospect that is flying under the radar. Dylan Samberg visited with 26 different teams during the combine, so you know teams are interested. One scout said: “I love the kid. He’s a 10-year NHLer for sure. Size, reach and plays with an aggressive mindset. He’s an effective skater, but not a pretty skater. Once he’s in flight, though, he looks like Bret Hedican.” (The Hockey News)

–The NHL Entry Draft is less than two weeks away, and Sportsnet is writing detailed scouting reports of some of the top prospects that will be available. Their latest feature is on forward Casey Mittelstadt, who seems to have some intriguing upside. “Mittelstadt is one of these anomalies that come along every few years [from high school hockey]. We’ve watched him play against his peers in international tournaments and have seen him play in the USHL and at various camps, and he always makes a difference.” (Sportsnet)

Fleury on likely Pittsburgh exit: ‘Matt’s the guy here’

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marc-Andre Fleury knew this day was coming, though the winningest goaltender in Pittsburgh Penguins history did his best to push the idea of his inevitable departure to the back of his mind. No need to become a distraction with a shot at history on the line.

It was only in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s second straight Stanley Cup championship that he helped author by playing brilliantly at times during playoff series wins over Columbus and Washington that Fleury let the finality set in.

His eyes moistened as he spoke on Thursday while he and the rest of his teammates packed up for the summer following a giddy downtown parade a day earlier. When the Penguins return to work in September, they’ll try to become the first team in more than 30 years to “threepeat.” Fleury will almost certainly have to watch from afar, probably in Las Vegas as a member of the expansion Golden Knights, as heir apparent Matt Murray minds the net.

“Obviously Matt’s the guy here and he’ll be for many years,” Fleury said.

Just as Fleury was for well over a decade, helping the Penguins to three of their five Cups while collecting more wins (375), saves (17.744) and shutouts (44) than any other goaltender in the franchise’s five decades of existence. Fleury understands he makes too much money ($5.75 million) to be a backup. Besides, he wants to be on the ice every night. That’s not possible in Pittsburgh, where the 23-year-old Murray has the No. 1 job.

“I love to play,” Fleury said. “I love to be in there and compete, the challenge of it. I love everything about it.”

Fleury will just have to love it somewhere else and others are also likely to be here when the Penguins raise another banner to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena in October.

“It’s something I don’t even like having to talk about it,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “Playing with someone that long, going through what we did, it’s pretty special.”

So too is the chance at becoming a true dynasty. No team has raised the Cup three straight years since the New York Islanders did it four years running from 1980-83, long before the salary cap came around to make any sort of sustained excellence difficult and fleeting.

That doesn’t mean the Penguins aren’t embracing the challenge. Coach Mike Sullivan issued a challenge during the team’s raucous victory parade. Sullivan wasn’t getting caught up in the euphoria of the moment so much as sending a message to Crosby, Murray, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel that there’s no reason the party can’t continue.

“It was an opportunity to throw out a challenge to our core players right away,” Sullivan said with a grin. “That will be our goal, be our expectation.”

A quick look at what should be a short summer in Pittsburgh.

DECISION TIME

The list of Pittsburgh unrestricted free agents include forwards Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Matt Cullen and defenseman Trevor Daley, Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit. The 40-year-old Cullen is considering retirement. Both Kunitz and Daley could be faced with a choice: make more money elsewhere or make another Cup run in Pittsburgh. General manager Jim Rutherford has encouraged all the pending free agents to check the market then get back to him to see if something can be worked out.

PAY THE MAN

Justin Schultz arrived in Pittsburgh 16 months ago as a reclamation project of sorts. Now the defenseman is primed for a significant raise after putting together the finest season of his career. He will become a restricted free agent and is confident the math will work out that will keep him in Pittsburgh next season.

OFFICE SHUFFLE: The raid on Pittsburgh’s brain trust that helped put together two Cup winners has already started. The Buffalo Sabres lured away Jason Botterill to be their general manager. The trickle-down effect led to the team naming assistant GM Bill Guerin will take over as general manager of the team’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A SECOND ACT

A year ago, Jake Guentzel watched the Penguins win the Cup on TV after finishing his first few months as pro. Now he’ll have to find a way to top a remarkable rookie season that included 21 playoff points, tied for the most-ever in a single postseason by a rookie. The 22-year-old plans on getting stronger during the brief offseason, at least when he’s not taking the Cup back to his native Minnesota.

HARDLY DONE

Crosby will turn 30 in August but he’s hardly feeling “old.” If anything, the chance to make history next year has invigorated him.

“It’s been so long since teams were able to go back to back, to be able to (three-peat) in this era would be pretty tough to beat,” he said. “It’d be cool to shoot for that.”

Wild GM ‘listening’ to trade offers for Dumba, Brodin before expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

With Saturday’s trade freeze looming ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is one of the executives in the biggest binds.

His reward for building a deep roster is that he’s likely to lose a pretty nice asset, which is why he’s “definitely actively listening” to calls regarding trading one of his surplus defensemen, as he told Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

To be more specific, if one blueliner would go, Russo reports that Fletcher has received “quality offers” for Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin (especially Brodin).

The Wild general manager has gotten “quality trade offers” for both Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, sources say. With Ryan Suter and likely Jared Spurgeon being two of the maximum three Wild defensemen that can be protected, the Wild may have determined that it would be more prudent to trade Brodin or Dumba rather than risk losing one for nothing during Wednesday’s expansion draft.

Interesting.

One tantalizing hypothetical trade possibility would involve the Wild sending Brodin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Alex Galchenyuk, who management (rightly or wrongly) may deem expendable after acquiring Jonathan Drouin.

Bob McKenzie notes that there could be other offers for Brodin, as well.

Fletcher’s trying to project an air of calm over the situation, yet then again, he’s also talking about waking up in the early hours of the morning thinking about all of this.