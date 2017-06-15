Getty

Wild GM ‘listening’ to trade offers for Dumba, Brodin before expansion draft

1 Comment
By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

With Saturday’s trade freeze looming ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is one of the executives in the biggest binds.

His reward for building a deep roster is that he’s likely to lose a pretty nice asset, which is why he’s “definitely actively listening” to calls regarding trading one of his surplus defensemen, as he told Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

To be more specific, if one blueliner would go, Russo reports that Fletcher has received “quality offers” for Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin (especially Brodin).

The Wild general manager has gotten “quality trade offers” for both Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, sources say. With Ryan Suter and likely Jared Spurgeon being two of the maximum three Wild defensemen that can be protected, the Wild may have determined that it would be more prudent to trade Brodin or Dumba rather than risk losing one for nothing during Wednesday’s expansion draft.

Interesting.

One tantalizing hypothetical trade possibility would involve the Wild sending Brodin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Alex Galchenyuk, who management (rightly or wrongly) may deem expendable after acquiring Jonathan Drouin.

Bob McKenzie notes that there could be other offers for Brodin, as well.

Fletcher’s trying to project an air of calm over the situation, yet then again, he’s also talking about waking up in the early hours of the morning thinking about all of this.

Fleury on likely Pittsburgh exit: ‘Matt’s the guy here’

Getty
1 Comment
Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marc-Andre Fleury knew this day was coming, though the winningest goaltender in Pittsburgh Penguins history did his best to push the idea of his inevitable departure to the back of his mind. No need to become a distraction with a shot at history on the line.

It was only in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s second straight Stanley Cup championship that he helped author by playing brilliantly at times during playoff series wins over Columbus and Washington that Fleury let the finality set in.

His eyes moistened as he spoke on Thursday while he and the rest of his teammates packed up for the summer following a giddy downtown parade a day earlier. When the Penguins return to work in September, they’ll try to become the first team in more than 30 years to “threepeat.” Fleury will almost certainly have to watch from afar, probably in Las Vegas as a member of the expansion Golden Knights, as heir apparent Matt Murray minds the net.

“Obviously Matt’s the guy here and he’ll be for many years,” Fleury said.

Just as Fleury was for well over a decade, helping the Penguins to three of their five Cups while collecting more wins (375), saves (17.744) and shutouts (44) than any other goaltender in the franchise’s five decades of existence. Fleury understands he makes too much money ($5.75 million) to be a backup. Besides, he wants to be on the ice every night. That’s not possible in Pittsburgh, where the 23-year-old Murray has the No. 1 job.

“I love to play,” Fleury said. “I love to be in there and compete, the challenge of it. I love everything about it.”

Fleury will just have to love it somewhere else and others are also likely to be here when the Penguins raise another banner to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena in October.

“It’s something I don’t even like having to talk about it,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “Playing with someone that long, going through what we did, it’s pretty special.”

So too is the chance at becoming a true dynasty. No team has raised the Cup three straight years since the New York Islanders did it four years running from 1980-83, long before the salary cap came around to make any sort of sustained excellence difficult and fleeting.

That doesn’t mean the Penguins aren’t embracing the challenge. Coach Mike Sullivan issued a challenge during the team’s raucous victory parade. Sullivan wasn’t getting caught up in the euphoria of the moment so much as sending a message to Crosby, Murray, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel that there’s no reason the party can’t continue.

“It was an opportunity to throw out a challenge to our core players right away,” Sullivan said with a grin. “That will be our goal, be our expectation.”

A quick look at what should be a short summer in Pittsburgh.

DECISION TIME

The list of Pittsburgh unrestricted free agents include forwards Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Matt Cullen and defenseman Trevor Daley, Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit. The 40-year-old Cullen is considering retirement. Both Kunitz and Daley could be faced with a choice: make more money elsewhere or make another Cup run in Pittsburgh. General manager Jim Rutherford has encouraged all the pending free agents to check the market then get back to him to see if something can be worked out.

PAY THE MAN

Justin Schultz arrived in Pittsburgh 16 months ago as a reclamation project of sorts. Now the defenseman is primed for a significant raise after putting together the finest season of his career. He will become a restricted free agent and is confident the math will work out that will keep him in Pittsburgh next season.

OFFICE SHUFFLE: The raid on Pittsburgh’s brain trust that helped put together two Cup winners has already started. The Buffalo Sabres lured away Jason Botterill to be their general manager. The trickle-down effect led to the team naming assistant GM Bill Guerin will take over as general manager of the team’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A SECOND ACT

A year ago, Jake Guentzel watched the Penguins win the Cup on TV after finishing his first few months as pro. Now he’ll have to find a way to top a remarkable rookie season that included 21 playoff points, tied for the most-ever in a single postseason by a rookie. The 22-year-old plans on getting stronger during the brief offseason, at least when he’s not taking the Cup back to his native Minnesota.

HARDLY DONE

Crosby will turn 30 in August but he’s hardly feeling “old.” If anything, the chance to make history next year has invigorated him.

“It’s been so long since teams were able to go back to back, to be able to (three-peat) in this era would be pretty tough to beat,” he said. “It’d be cool to shoot for that.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Sabres expect Kyle Okposo to be ready by training camp

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

Some people might not love Phil Housley being named Buffalo Sabres head coach. The Jonathan Drouin trade (and extension) will inspire plenty of debate. With that in mind, a positive update regarding Kyle Okposo might be the most unanimously positive bit of news to come on Thursday.

While discussing the addition of Housley (more on that here), Sabres GM Jason Botterill said that Okposo is expected to be ready for the team’s training camp before the 2017-18 season.

“We’ve had conversation with him. Everything’s looking great from Kyle,” Botterill said, via the Buffalo News. “He physically looks great and mentally looks great.”

As you may remember, Okposo experienced a serious health scare in April, being hospitalized and entering an intensive care unit. Okposo was eventually discharged from hospital care; it was later reported that he experienced adverse reactions to medication related to a concussion.

Habs sign Jonathan Drouin: six years, $33M

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

A busy day continues for the Montreal Canadiens and Jonathan Drouin, as the two sides agreed to a six-year contract.

The deal is worth $33 million overall, making for a $5.5 million cap hit, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie and TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

This comes mere hours after the Habs landed Drouin in a blockbuster trade for hot defensive prospect Mikhail Sergachev (with conditional picks also involved). The Habs also signed forward prospect Charles Hudon to a two-year deal on Thursday.

If that’s not enough, there are also plenty of murmurs that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is also still shopping Alex Galchenyuk in the trade market. With questions also swirling around the future of Alex Radulov, this could turn out to be another tumultuous off-season for Bergevin & Co.

The acquisition of Drouin is viewed by many as a “win-now” move thanks to Sergachev’s potential and the team’s rapidly aging defense corps, but it would likely feel strange out of context since he turned 22 in March.

While the gifted playmaker will be judged by how his work compares to Sergachev – and maybe Galchenyuk, if Drouin essentially replaces him – what seems like a risky $5.5 million cap hit could end up being another steal alongside Max Pacioretty‘s bargain deal.

Interestingly, Lightning GM Steve Yzerman noted that he hadn’t gone deep into extension talks with Drouin before making the move. Squeezing his $5.5 million cap hit into the Tampa Bay mix might have been challenging.

“We really hand’t talked contract at this point,” Yzerman said. “I had a brief meeting with Allan Walsh in Buffalo [at the scouting combine], but we were just talking.”

For Drouin, it’s a dream come true after what’s been a sometimes nightmarish time with the Lightning.

Of course, Drouin now gets what he wishes for: a big contract and an important role, which also means he’ll receive heavy criticism if he falls short of lofty expectations.

At least he’s not oblivious, and he’s not flinching.

Canucks re-sign Gudbranson, who has much to prove

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth $3.5 million.

Now he needs to prove he’s worth a longer-term commitment.

Gudbranson was traded to the Canucks last summer from Florida, and it wasn’t an easy transition. By season’s end, he’d only played 30 games after undergoing wrist surgery. The 25-year-old finished with one goal and five assists and was minus-14.

His most memorable moment as a Canuck was probably the fight he had with Toronto’s Matt Martin.

“Erik is a big, strong physical defender who I know feels has a lot to prove and has worked diligently in his injury rehab,” said GM Jim Benning. “He has leadership qualities that will be important for our young team and we are excited to see him healthy and back on the blue line next season.”

The one-year contract means that Gudbranson can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Related: The Canucks have a big decision to make with Gudbranson