Report: There’s ‘trade interest’ for Sens’ Phaneuf

The Ottawa Senators are one of several teams to keep an eye on during the expansion draft process.

The Sens are in a bit of a sticky situation when it comes to their defense. They asked Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause so they could expose him in the Vegas draft next week, but he said no.

They have Erik Karlsson, Cody Ceci and Marc Methot that they likely want to protect. Unfortunately for them, they just can’t keep all three (as of right now) because they have to honor Phaneuf’s no-movement clause.

But there may be another way out, as TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that there is “trade interest” around the NHL for Phaneuf.

On top of his no-move clause, he has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to pick 12 destinations he’s willing to go in a trade.

The 32-year-old picked up a respectable 30 points in 81 games with Ottawa last year, but the $7 million cap hit for four more years will make him tough to trade.

Dreger also points out that Ottawa will likely have to take back a contract from whoever is acquiring Phaneuf in a trade.