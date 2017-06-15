Getty

Report: There’s ‘trade interest’ for Sens’ Phaneuf

By Joey AlfieriJun 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The Ottawa Senators are one of several teams to keep an eye on during the expansion draft process.

The Sens are in a bit of a sticky situation when it comes to their defense. They asked Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause so they could expose him in the Vegas draft next week, but he said no.

They have Erik Karlsson, Cody Ceci and Marc Methot that they likely want to protect. Unfortunately for them, they just can’t keep all three (as of right now) because they have to honor Phaneuf’s no-movement clause.

But there may be another way out, as TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that there is “trade interest” around the NHL for Phaneuf.

On top of his no-move clause, he has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to pick 12 destinations he’s willing to go in a trade.

The 32-year-old picked up a respectable 30 points in 81 games with Ottawa last year, but the $7 million cap hit for four more years will make him tough to trade.

Dreger also points out that Ottawa will likely have to take back a contract from whoever is acquiring Phaneuf in a trade.

Detroit needs to discuss retiring Fedorov’s No. 91, says Holland

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Currently, the Red Wings have seven retired numbers hanging from the rafters.

Could there soon be an eighth?

Earlier this week, GM Ken Holland told 97.1 The Ticket he “certainly” thinks the organization needs to discuss retiring Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91.

“He had a tremendous career and I think he was one of the best players in the history of the Red Wings franchise,” Holland said. “Certainly I think that Mrs. Ilitch, Chris Ilitch, Tom Wilson, Jim Devellano, myself, all the people that are involved probably have to have a conversation about Sergei.”

Fedorov spent 10 years in Detroit, racking up a number of accolades. He captured three Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies and was the ’94 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Under normal circumstances, those accomplishments alone would make Fedorov a slam dunk. But his history with the Red Wings is complicated. He signed an offer sheet with Carolina in ’97 — one the Wings ultimately matched — and left the organization in 2002-03, to sign in Anaheim.

He also spent time with the Blue Jackets and Capitals before calling it a career.

As mentioned above, Detroit has retired seven jerseys: Nicklas Lidstrom’s No. 5, Steve Yzerman’s No. 19, Sid Abel’s No. 12, Terry Sawchuk’s No. 1, Alex Delvecchio’s No. 10, Ted Lindsay’s No. 7 and Gordie Howe’s No. 9.

Isles announce preseason game at Nassau Coliseum

By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

The New York Islanders are going back to their old home, but only for a preseason game.

The Isles announced today that their 2017-18 preseason schedule will kick off Sept. 17 with a game against the Flyers at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It will be the first time the Isles have played there since Apr. 25, 2015, when they forced a Game 7 versus the Washington Capitals.

Nassau Coliseum has since been renovated by the same group that owns their current home, Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has downplayed the possibility of the Isles one day returning full-time to Nassau Coliseum.

There are only 13,900 fixed seats at the renovated rink.

Report: Buffalo didn’t contact Tocchet for head coaching gig

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Many assumed Pittsburgh assistant coach Rick Tocchet was a candidate for the Sabres’ vacant head coaching gig, given his ties to new Buffalo GM Jason Botterill.

Turns out that’s not the case.

Per TSN, the Sabres didn’t reach out to Tocchet for the bench boss job. It was widely assumed Botterill was waiting for Pittsburgh’s playoff run to finish to speak with him.

The two are, as mentioned above, quite familiar with each other. Botterill spent 10 years in the Penguins’ front office prior to moving to Buffalo, and Tocchet has spent the last three years behind the team’s bench.

The 53-year-old is held in pretty high regard. He’s got a wealth of experience from his playing days — over 1,100 NHL contests — and has managed to survive two different coaching changes in Pittsburgh. Tocchet came in under Dan Bylsma, was retained to work on Mike Johnston’s staff, then retained again when Johnston was replaced by current head coach Mike Sullivan.

Today’s news certainly makes it sound like Nashville assistant Phil Housley — a former Sabre — would be the leading candidate for the job.

Avalanche to buy out Beauchemin

By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

The Colorado Avalanche will buy out the final year of Francois Beauchemin‘s contract.

The Avs will still be stuck with a $4.5 million cap hit for the 37-year-old defenseman, but they’ll save $1.5 million in actual dollars.

Beauchemin also had a no-movement clause, so the Avs will no longer be obligated to protect him in the expansion draft. That leaves them free to protect Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, and Nikita Zadorov, plus seven forwards. (Or, they could protect another defenseman — perhaps Mark Barberio, or even one they add in a trade — then only protect four forwards.)

Beauchemin played 81 games for the Avs last season, averaging 21:31 of ice time. He had five goals and 13 assists.