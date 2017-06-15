PHT Morning Skate: The long and crazy history of NHL expansion drafts

–Sean McIndoe looks at the “wacky” history of the NHL expansion draft. It’s been a while since we’ve seen expansion in hockey, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been done before. The NHL has a long history with expansion. McIndoe outlines the best players taken in each expansion draft since 1967 and notable oddity in each draft. The Flyers got themselves a pretty good goalie in 1967. (Sportsnet)

–Warning: This is probably the cutest thing you’re gonna see all day. This young Nashville Predators fan is disappointed her team didn’t win the Stanley Cup, but she offers them some incredible encouragement (you have to love the way she rattles off a few of the players on the roster). (NHL.com)

–A young fourth-grade class in Pittsburgh was scheduled to have a field trip yesterday, but it was cancelled because of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup Parade. When the Penguins heard what was going on, they decided to give each student a VIP pass to attend the parade at the front of the stage. (CBS Pittsburgh)

–Before the third-round series between the Pens and Sens, the mayors of each city made a friendly wager. Well, since the Penguins won, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson was forced to pay up, and he did so yesterday. He had to wear a Pens jersey and he had to make a small donation to charity. (BarDown)

—Mitch Marner threw out the first pitch at yesterday’s baseball game between the Blue Jays and Rays. The Leafs forward caught a little bit of flack on Twitter for wearing ripped jorts (shorts made of denim fabric), but teammate Auston Matthews came to his defense. (The Score)

–NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman did a re-draft of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Patrick Kane still goes first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, but let’s just say Jamie Benn went a little higher than he did at that time. (NHL.com)