PHT Morning Skate: The long and crazy history of NHL expansion drafts

–Sean McIndoe looks at the “wacky” history of the NHL expansion draft. It’s been a while since we’ve seen expansion in hockey, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been done before. The NHL has a long history with expansion. McIndoe outlines the best players taken in each expansion draft since 1967 and notable oddity in each draft. The Flyers got themselves a pretty good goalie in 1967. (Sportsnet)
–Warning: This is probably the cutest thing you’re gonna see all day. This young Nashville Predators fan is disappointed her team didn’t win the Stanley Cup, but she offers them some incredible encouragement (you have to love the way she rattles off a few of the players on the roster). (NHL.com)
–A young fourth-grade class in Pittsburgh was scheduled to have a field trip yesterday, but it was cancelled because of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup Parade. When the Penguins heard what was going on, they decided to give each student a VIP pass to attend the parade at the front of the stage. (CBS Pittsburgh)
–Before the third-round series between the Pens and Sens, the mayors of each city made a friendly wager. Well, since the Penguins won, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson was forced to pay up, and he did so yesterday. He had to wear a Pens jersey and he had to make a small donation to charity. (BarDown)
—Mitch Marner threw out the first pitch at yesterday’s baseball game between the Blue Jays and Rays. The Leafs forward caught a little bit of flack on Twitter for wearing ripped jorts (shorts made of denim fabric), but teammate Auston Matthews came to his defense. (The Score)
–NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman did a re-draft of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Patrick Kane still goes first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, but let’s just say Jamie Benn went a little higher than he did at that time. (NHL.com)
The New York Islanders are going back to their old home, but only for a preseason game.
The Isles announced today that their 2017-18 preseason schedule will kick off Sept. 17 with a game against the Flyers at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
It will be the first time the Isles have played there since Apr. 25, 2015, when they forced a Game 7 versus the Washington Capitals.
Nassau Coliseum has since been renovated by the same group that owns their current home, Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has downplayed the possibility of the Isles one day returning full-time to Nassau Coliseum.
There are only 13,900 fixed seats at the renovated rink.
Many assumed Pittsburgh assistant coach Rick Tocchet was a candidate for the Sabres’ vacant head coaching gig, given his ties to new Buffalo GM Jason Botterill.
Turns out that’s not the case.
Per TSN, the Sabres didn’t reach out to Tocchet for the bench boss job. It was widely assumed Botterill was waiting for Pittsburgh’s playoff run to finish to speak with him.
The two are, as mentioned above, quite familiar with each other. Botterill spent 10 years in the Penguins’ front office prior to moving to Buffalo, and Tocchet has spent the last three years behind the team’s bench.
The 53-year-old is held in pretty high regard. He’s got a wealth of experience from his playing days — over 1,100 NHL contests — and has managed to survive two different coaching changes in Pittsburgh. Tocchet came in under Dan Bylsma, was retained to work on Mike Johnston’s staff, then retained again when Johnston was replaced by current head coach Mike Sullivan.
Today’s news certainly makes it sound like Nashville assistant Phil Housley — a former Sabre — would be the leading candidate for the job.
The Colorado Avalanche will buy out the final year of Francois Beauchemin‘s contract.
The Avs will still be stuck with a $4.5 million cap hit for the 37-year-old defenseman, but they’ll save $1.5 million in actual dollars.
Beauchemin also had a no-movement clause, so the Avs will no longer be obligated to protect him in the expansion draft. That leaves them free to protect Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, and Nikita Zadorov, plus seven forwards. (Or, they could protect another defenseman — perhaps Mark Barberio, or even one they add in a trade — then only protect four forwards.)
Beauchemin played 81 games for the Avs last season, averaging 21:31 of ice time. He had five goals and 13 assists.
The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up one of their productive young forwards, as they’ve signed Teuvo Teraivanen to a two-year deal worth $5.72 million ($2.86 million per year).
The 22-year-old scored a career-high 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games during his first season in Carolina.
“Teuve is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” executive vice-president and GM Ron Francis said in a release. He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”
The deal allows him to become the fourth-highest paid forward on the team behind Jordan Staal ($6 million), Jeff Skinner ($5.725 million) and Victor Rask ($4 million).
If Carolina wants to add a little more scoring punch to their lineup, they have over $24.5 million in cap space.
Last off-season, Carolina acquired Teravainen and Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of draft picks. The deal has worked out pretty well for the ‘Canes.