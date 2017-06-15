Isles announce preseason game at Nassau Coliseum

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Islanders are going back to their old home, but only for a preseason game.

The Isles announced today that their 2017-18 preseason schedule will kick off Sept. 17 with a game against the Flyers at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It will be the first time the Isles have played there since Apr. 25, 2015, when they forced a Game 7 versus the Washington Capitals.

Nassau Coliseum has since been renovated by the same group that owns their current home, Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has downplayed the possibility of the Isles one day returning full-time to Nassau Coliseum.

There are only 13,900 fixed seats at the renovated rink.

Related: Bettman confirms two options for ‘more hockey friendly’ home for Isles