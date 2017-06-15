‘Hawks hire Samuelsson, Granato as assistant coaches

Nearly two months after firing assistant coach Mike Kitchen, Chicago has found a pair of replacements.
On Thursday, the club announced that Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato had joined the club to work under bench boss Joel Quenneville.
“The addition of Ulf and Don bolsters an already veteran coaching staff,” Chicago GM Stan Bowman said, in a release. “They will join Joel, Kevin [Dineen], Jimmy [Waite] and Matt [Meacham] to form a staff that I believe is the best in the NHL.
“Ulf brings over 20 years of NHL experience and knows what it takes to be a Stanley Cup champion. Don has an extensive coaching background and has been successful at developing players at every level. Both have the leadership skills and experience to complement our staff.”
Both new hires have history with Coach Q.
Samuelsson was teammates with Quenneville in Hartford, where the pair spent five seasons playing together. Since retiring, Samuelsson’s held a number of coaching positions — associate coach in Arizona, assistant coach with the New York Rangers and, last year, head coach of Carolina’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte.
Granato, the brother of former NHLer (and current University of Wisconsin coach) Tony Granato, has a wealth of experience coaching at the USHL, ECHL and AHL levels. His connection to Quenneville came via the Blues organization in the early 2000s — Granato was the bench boss with Worcester, the club’s AHL affiliate, while Quenneville was the head coach in St. Louis.
After Quenneville left the Blues, Granato was promoted to assistant coach in 2005-06… where he worked under Kitchen, who succeeded Q as head coach.
St. Louis’ wholesale changes under head coach Mike Yeo are complete.
Having previously added Darryl Sydor and Steve Ott as assistant coaches, the Blues on Thursday announced that Craig Berube would join as an associate coach, Daniel Tkazcuk as an assistant/skills coach and David Alexander as the new goalie coach.
The Alexander hire is intriguing, especially given how tumultuous last season was — and not just for No. 1 netminder Jake Allen. The goalie coach position was in a constant state of flux. The Blues opened the year with Jim Corsi manning the job, but Corsi was fired midseason along with Ken Hitchcock. Martin Brodeur and Ty Conklin then shared duties on an interim basis but, last month, Conklin was let go while Brodeur said he would relinquish the role to focus on his job as assistant GM.
More on Alexander, from the Blues:
Alexander has spent the last four seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, working as the goalie coach for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. Last season, the Crunch won the Eastern Conference title but eventually lost in the Calder Cup Finals. Alexander works with Allen in the offseason and has also worked with Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling.
“He’s a younger coach but current with today’s players and we think he’s going to be really good for this organization,” said Armstrong. “Not just Jake, but (Carter) Hutton and (Ville) Husso and the whole group.”
Berube comes aboard having spent last year as the head coach of the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Chicago. He has a wealth of playing experience — appearing in over 1,000 games with the Flyers, Maple Leafs, Flames, Caps and Isles — and is a veteran bench boss. He previously served as both a head and assistant coach in Philly.
Tkaczuk was Berube’s assistant in Chicago last year. Prior to that, he spent time in the OHL with Kitchener and Owen Sound.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Professional hockey is returning to Maine’s largest city, with the relocation of an Eastern Coast Hockey League franchise from Alaska.
Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday the purchase of the Alaska Aces franchise. It will assume a new name and play 36 home games at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
The Portland Press Herald reports that the Flyers will run all business and hockey operations, with Danny Briere, a former Flyers player, overseeing day-to-day operations.
Flyers president Paul Holmgren said the outfit is “excited to re-ignite the hockey tradition in Portland.”
Portland has been without minor league hockey since the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League were sold in May 2016 and moved to Springfield, Massachusetts.
Phil Housley is the new head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.
TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report the hiring. The team made it official moments later.
“Based on his experience as a player and coach, we think Phil is uniquely qualified to be our head coach and to help us achieve our organizational goals,” said Sabres GM Jason Botterill in a statement. “His approach to the game aligns with the way we envision our hockey team playing and we’re excited to see where his leadership will take us in the future.”
Housley will leave the Predators organization where he’s been an assistant coach the past four years. He was expected to depart for either Buffalo or Florida.
“With Phil, I just think his impact hasn’t just helped me, but it’s helped everybody on our team, defense and forwards,” Preds d-man P.K. Subban told the Toronto Star during the Stanley Cup Final. “Specifically with the defensemen, working with them every day, Howie has a wealth of knowledge, being one of the best defensemen to ever play the game. His numbers, his career, what he’s accomplished speaks for itself.”
Housley, a former Buffalo d-man, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.
He replaces Dan Bylsma, and will be expected to return a sense of order to the Sabres, among other things.
“Making sure the players understand the head coach is in control” is how Botterill put it last month.
Mike Vellucci will wear a pair of hats for Carolina next season.
Vellucci, who’s been GM Ron Francis’ assistant for the last three years, will take over head coaching duties for the club’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte. Vellucci inherits the gig from Ulf Samuelsson, who accepted an assistant coaching gig with the Blackhawks.
“Mike has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including more than 800 games as a head coach in the Ontario League,” Francis said in a release. “He is excited to get back behind the bench and we appreciate his willingness to take on this additional responsibility.”
Carolina confirmed Vellucci would continue to serve in his role as AGM, along with Rick Olczyk and Brian Tatum.
With today’s move, Vellucci becomes the fourth different coach Charlotte has had in four years. Jeff Daniels had the gig in ’14-15, only to be replaced by Mark Morris in ’15-16. Morris was replaced by Samuelsson last season.