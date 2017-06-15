Getty

Detroit needs to discuss retiring Fedorov’s No. 91, says Holland

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Currently, the Red Wings have seven retired numbers hanging from the rafters.

Could there soon be an eighth?

Earlier this week, GM Ken Holland told 97.1 The Ticket he “certainly” thinks the organization needs to discuss retiring Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91.

“He had a tremendous career and I think he was one of the best players in the history of the Red Wings franchise,” Holland said. “Certainly I think that Mrs. Ilitch, Chris Ilitch, Tom Wilson, Jim Devellano, myself, all the people that are involved probably have to have a conversation about Sergei.”

Fedorov spent 10 years in Detroit, racking up a number of accolades. He captured three Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies and was the ’94 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Under normal circumstances, those accomplishments alone would make Fedorov a slam dunk. But his history with the Red Wings is complicated. He signed an offer sheet with Carolina in ’97 — one the Wings ultimately matched — and left the organization in 2002-03, to sign in Anaheim.

He also spent time with the Blue Jackets and Capitals before calling it a career.

As mentioned above, Detroit has retired seven jerseys: Nicklas Lidstrom’s No. 5, Steve Yzerman’s No. 19, Sid Abel’s No. 12, Terry Sawchuk’s No. 1, Alex Delvecchio’s No. 10, Ted Lindsay’s No. 7 and Gordie Howe’s No. 9.

Isles announce preseason game at Nassau Coliseum

By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

The New York Islanders are going back to their old home, but only for a preseason game.

The Isles announced today that their 2017-18 preseason schedule will kick off Sept. 17 with a game against the Flyers at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It will be the first time the Isles have played there since Apr. 25, 2015, when they forced a Game 7 versus the Washington Capitals.

Nassau Coliseum has since been renovated by the same group that owns their current home, Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has downplayed the possibility of the Isles one day returning full-time to Nassau Coliseum.

There are only 13,900 fixed seats at the renovated rink.

Report: Buffalo didn’t contact Tocchet for head coaching gig

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Many assumed Pittsburgh assistant coach Rick Tocchet was a candidate for the Sabres’ vacant head coaching gig, given his ties to new Buffalo GM Jason Botterill.

Turns out that’s not the case.

Per TSN, the Sabres didn’t reach out to Tocchet for the bench boss job. It was widely assumed Botterill was waiting for Pittsburgh’s playoff run to finish to speak with him.

The two are, as mentioned above, quite familiar with each other. Botterill spent 10 years in the Penguins’ front office prior to moving to Buffalo, and Tocchet has spent the last three years behind the team’s bench.

The 53-year-old is held in pretty high regard. He’s got a wealth of experience from his playing days — over 1,100 NHL contests — and has managed to survive two different coaching changes in Pittsburgh. Tocchet came in under Dan Bylsma, was retained to work on Mike Johnston’s staff, then retained again when Johnston was replaced by current head coach Mike Sullivan.

Today’s news certainly makes it sound like Nashville assistant Phil Housley — a former Sabre — would be the leading candidate for the job.

Avalanche to buy out Beauchemin

By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

The Colorado Avalanche will buy out the final year of Francois Beauchemin‘s contract.

The Avs will still be stuck with a $4.5 million cap hit for the 37-year-old defenseman, but they’ll save $1.5 million in actual dollars.

Beauchemin also had a no-movement clause, so the Avs will no longer be obligated to protect him in the expansion draft. That leaves them free to protect Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, and Nikita Zadorov, plus seven forwards. (Or, they could protect another defenseman — perhaps Mark Barberio, or even one they add in a trade — then only protect four forwards.)

Beauchemin played 81 games for the Avs last season, averaging 21:31 of ice time. He had five goals and 13 assists.

‘Canes sign Teuvo Teravainen to two-year extension

By Joey AlfieriJun 15, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up one of their productive young forwards, as they’ve signed Teuvo Teraivanen to a two-year deal worth $5.72 million ($2.86 million per year).

The 22-year-old scored a career-high 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games during his first season in Carolina.

“Teuve is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” executive vice-president and GM Ron Francis said in a release. He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”

The deal allows him to become the fourth-highest paid forward on the team behind Jordan Staal ($6 million), Jeff Skinner ($5.725 million) and Victor Rask ($4 million).

If Carolina wants to add a little more scoring punch to their lineup, they have over $24.5 million in cap space.

Last off-season, Carolina acquired Teravainen and Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of draft picks. The deal has worked out pretty well for the ‘Canes.