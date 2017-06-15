‘Canes sign Teuvo Teravainen to two-year extension

The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up one of their productive young forwards, as they’ve signed Teuvo Teraivanen to a two-year deal worth $5.72 million ($2.86 million per year).
The 22-year-old scored a career-high 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games during his first season in Carolina.
“Teuve is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” executive vice-president and GM Ron Francis said in a release. He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”
The deal allows him to become the fourth-highest paid forward on the team behind Jordan Staal ($6 million), Jeff Skinner ($5.725 million) and Victor Rask ($4 million).
If Carolina wants to add a little more scoring punch to their lineup, they have over $24.5 million in cap space.
Last off-season, Carolina acquired Teravainen and Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of draft picks. The deal has worked out pretty well for the ‘Canes.