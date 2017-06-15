‘Canes sign Teuvo Teravainen to two-year extension

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up one of their productive young forwards, as they’ve signed Teuvo Teraivanen to a two-year deal worth $5.72 million ($2.86 million per year).

The 22-year-old scored a career-high 15 goals and 42 points in 81 games during his first season in Carolina.

“Teuve is a highly-skilled player and an important part of what we are building here,” executive vice-president and GM Ron Francis said in a release. He’s still a very young player and we look forward to seeing him take the next step in a Hurricanes uniform.”

The deal allows him to become the fourth-highest paid forward on the team behind Jordan Staal ($6 million), Jeff Skinner ($5.725 million) and Victor Rask ($4 million).

If Carolina wants to add a little more scoring punch to their lineup, they have over $24.5 million in cap space.

Last off-season, Carolina acquired Teravainen and Bryan Bickell from the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of draft picks. The deal has worked out pretty well for the ‘Canes.