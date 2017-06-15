Getty

Habs acquire Drouin from Bolts for Sergachev, pick

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens have made a significant move to address their lack of scoring, acquiring prized Tampa Bay forward Jonathan Drouin in exchange for equally prized defensive prospect Mikhail Sergachev.

The deal, in full:

The move is a homecoming for Drouin, a Quebec native taken third overall in 2013 by Tampa Bay. After some tumultuous times with the Lightning — including his trade request last year — he fulfilled his promise in ’16-17, scoring a career-high 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games.

The 22-year-old is currently a restricted free agent, so Habs GM Marc Bergevin still has some work to do.

Speaking of Bergevin, he paid a high price to land Drouin by parting with Sergachev, the Russian blueliner taken ninth overall in 2016. Sergachev, who is only 18 years old, wowed onlookers during training camp last year and wound up playing four games for the Habs, including one in late April.

It’s a bold move from Bolts GM Steve Yzerman, trading away a forward with dynamic skill that looks to have star potential. But he’s getting one of the best blueline prospects in all of hockey as a return, one that could be ready for a lineup spot in Tampa Bay next season.

Yzerman also alleviates an expansion draft issue by moving Drouin — who required protection — for Sergachev, who does not. And as mentioned earlier, Drouin needs a new contract, which will be pricey. Tampa Bay has far bigger cap issues than Montreal.

Update: Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, there is a condition on the aforementioned picks. If Sergachev plays 40 games for the Bolts next year, there are no picks exchanged. Less than 40, there are.

Habs sign Jonathan Drouin: six years, reportedly $33M

By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

A busy day continues for the Montreal Canadiens and Jonathan Drouin, as the two sides agreed to a six-year contract.

The deal is worth $33 million overall, making for a $5.5 million cap hit, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie and TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

This comes mere hours after the Habs landed Drouin in a blockbuster trade for hot defensive prospect Mikhail Sergachev (with conditional picks also involved). The Habs also signed forward prospect Charles Hudon to a two-year deal on Thursday.

If that’s not enough, there are also plenty of murmurs that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is also still shopping Alex Galchenyuk in the trade market. With questions also swirling around the future of Alex Radulov, this could turn out to be another tumultuous off-season for Bergevin & Co.

The acquisition of Drouin is viewed by many as a “win-now” move thanks to Sergachev’s potential and the team’s rapidly aging defense corps, but it would likely feel strange out of context since he turned 22 in March.

While the gifted playmaker will be judged by how his work compares to Sergachev – and maybe Galchenyuk, if Drouin essentially replaces him – what seems like a risky $5.5 million cap hit could end up being another steal alongside Max Pacioretty‘s bargain deal.

Interestingly, Lightning GM Steve Yzerman noted that he hadn’t gone deep into extension talks with Drouin before making the move. Squeezing his $5.5 million cap hit into the Tampa Bay mix might have been challenging.

“We really hand’t talked contract at this point,” Yzerman said. “I had a brief meeting with Allan Walsh in Buffalo [at the scouting combine], but we were just talking.”

For Drouin, it’s a dream come true after what’s been a sometimes nightmarish time with the Lightning.

Of course, Drouin now gets what he wishes for: a big contract and an important role, which also means he’ll receive heavy criticism if he falls short of lofty expectations.

Canucks re-sign Gudbranson, who has much to prove

By Jason BroughJun 15, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth $3.5 million.

Now he needs to prove he’s worth a longer-term commitment.

Gudbranson was traded to the Canucks last summer from Florida, and it wasn’t an easy transition. By season’s end, he’d only played 30 games after undergoing wrist surgery. The 25-year-old finished with one goal and five assists and was minus-14.

His most memorable moment as a Canuck was probably the fight he had with Toronto’s Matt Martin.

“Erik is a big, strong physical defender who I know feels has a lot to prove and has worked diligently in his injury rehab,” said GM Jim Benning. “He has leadership qualities that will be important for our young team and we are excited to see him healthy and back on the blue line next season.”

The one-year contract means that Gudbranson can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Housley wants Sabres’ defense to attack like Predators did

By James O'BrienJun 15, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

It sure sounds like Phil Housley wants the Buffalo Sabres’ defense to attack much like the Nashville Predators did during his stay as assistant head coach … not to mention like he did as a Hall of Fame blueliner.

During his introductory press conference as the Sabres’ head coach, Housley did qualify things a bit by saying that he didn’t want to play with “reckless abandon,” yet it’s clear he’s leaning toward aggressive rather than passive approaches.

“I think the brand of hockey is playing with pace, playing fast, and that includes a five-man attack. Our defense is going to be very involved in the play,” Housley said. “We have to play good defense, obviously, but I think if we can get five guys up in the play – whether it’s on a breakout through the neutral zone or in the offensive zone – I think it gets the odds in your favor. It’s going to be fast.”

MORE: Sabres name Housley their new head coach.

Housley seems to realize the risk-reward factor that comes with playing an aggressive style, and he brushed off questions about whether the Sabres boast the sort of defensive personnel that could play a style that parallels what Nashville accomplished with its lofty top four.

(Housley points out that many of those players, particularly Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis, “were once young too.”)

As exciting as it must be for Sabres fans to hear Housley say that the team can be competitive out of the gate, the style of play should be especially promising. He even emphasized “high-tempo” practices, giving the impression that this young Buffalo team will have a “Go, go, go” mentality.

“We have to give these guys the responsibility to make plays,” Housley said.

Will he get that all to work? That remains to be seen, but either way, it sounds like it will be boring.

Habs sign Hudon to two-year, $1.3 million extension

By Mike HalfordJun 15, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Not long after orchestrating a blockbuster deal with Tampa Bay for Jonathan Drouin, the Canadiens continued to make moves on Thursday by extending forward Charles Hudon.

Per TVA, the deal is for $1.3 million, carrying an average annual cap hit of $650,000. The first year is of the two-way variety, the second is of the one-way.

Hudon has signed a two-year, one-way deal, the club announced. The deal comes after the 22-year-old had a great year with AHL St. John’s, scoring 27 goals and 49 points in 56 games.

The former fifth-round pick in 2012 has appeared in six career games for the Habs, including three last season. Like Drouin, Hudon is a Quebec native and, like Drouin, Hudon is a talented offensive player.

This latest contract suggests Hudon will be protected in the upcoming expansion draft, if he wasn’t going to be already.