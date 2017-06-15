Brandon Prust wants to return to the NHL

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brandon Prust got a professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, but he wasn’t able to parlay that into a contract.

Instead, he decided to take his talents to the German League with Nuremberg’s Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers.

The veteran forward is willing to go back to Europe if he has to, but his preference is to come back home to play in the NHL.

If a team is willing to give him a look, the 33-year-old says he doesn’t mind coming in on another PTO.

“If (the Maple Leafs) asked me, obviously I would, but that’s stuff we’ll figure out in the next month or so,” Prust told Sportsnet.

“I’ve always worked hard in the summers and went to camp in really good shape. Always trying to turn heads.”

He last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2015-16 season. He put up one goal, seven points and 59 penalty minutes in 35 games before being sent to the American Hockey League.

Last season, he scored three goals and five assists while accumulating 67 penalty minutes in 29 games in Germany.